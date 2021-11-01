The Penn State Center for Performing Arts announced their next "Up Close and Virtual" event will be a free, virtual concert featuring Taiwanese violinist Cho-Liang Lin.

The performance is apart of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's "Front Row: National" and will begin at noon on Nov. 15. It will be available to stream until noon on Nov. 19.

Lin will be joined by pianist Jon “Jackie” Kimura Parker, violinist Erin Keefe, violists Paul Neubauer and Hsin-Yun Huang and cellists Dmitri Atapine and Colin Carr.

During the concert, the ensemble will perform pieces by Lukas Foss, Antonín Dvořák and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The society's co-artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han will introduce the group and will interview Lin during the intermission.

Lin is a world renowned violinist who has been featured in performances by the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra among many others.

He was also recognized as the instrumentalist of the year in 2000 by Musical America — the country's longest-running classical music publication.

The event is free but pre-registration is required to attend.

Students who are interested can find more information and sign up for the event here.

