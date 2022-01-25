From philanthropy and competence to sociability and brotherhood, Penn State’s Business Fraternity Council is working to foster young, well-rounded professionals.

The BFC encompasses five chapters: Phi Gamma Nu, Alpha Kappa Psi, Phi Chi Theta, Delta Sigma Pi and Phi Beta Lambda.

President of PGN Chloe Warner said all of the fraternities differ since “they each have different pillars, motives and values” — even though there is some overlap.

Brotherhood, professionalism, fundraising/community service and competition are only a few of the various pillars held among the business fraternities.

During BFC’s recruitment process and annual mixer, students can delve into conversations with the fraternities — learning about their values and having “genuine conversations,” Danny Berlin president of AKPsi said.

“I decided to rush AKPsi because of the people I met at the BFC mixer,” Berlin (junior-actuarial science) said.

The annual BFC mixer will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Smeal College of Business Atrium-Long.

“The fraternities are unique in their own way,” President of PBL Connor Levant said.

Levant said coming to the mixer will allow students to talk with the brothers and “figure out what their niche is.”

President of DSP Kate Horan said she was “hesitant” to join a business fraternity as a freshman since she studied science and felt “expected to be the next Pythagoras” but soon realized she wasn’t alone.

“I recommend if you are not a business major to join even more,” Warner (junior-economics) said, encouraging students to professionally develop and strengthen business aspects of their careers.

Horan (senior-mathematics and economics) said having so many majors within the fraternity brings “diversity of thought.”

“It makes these organizations top tier in terms of growth and being instrumental in your college career,” Horan said. “It was very eye-opening to me.”

Aside from diversity of majors and thought, the BFC has also provided brotherhood, friendship and family to its members — a large and ever-growing network, according to fraternity members.

“There are a bunch of different friend groups within the fraternity, but at the same time we are all one big friend group,” Joe Mazza, a member of DSP, said.

Social events such as weekend get-togethers, intramural sports, formals, banquets, laser tag, going out for food, hikes, ice skating and tailgates are only some activities the business fraternities host.

These social aspects also fall under the philanthropic and community service pillars — fundraising events for THON, the BFC and the surrounding community are transformed into fun gatherings: food eating contests, blind dates, donation bingo boards and more.

“We love THON, we love our families and we love to fundraise and do all these events,” Mazza (junior-finance) said.

“What is cool about our brothers is that they are all really excited about THON in a way that they want to contribute their own way,” President of PCT Brian Ibarguen (junior-finance) said, explaining how the fraternities come up with fundraising ideas to entertain everyone.

Aside from social life, the BFC heavily focuses on career development and “fine-tuning your professional aspects,” Levant (junior-finance and economics) said.

Examples of professional events include conferences, resume workshops, mock interviews and opportunities for competition, such as partaking in the Future Business Leaders of America.

Companies and real-life professionals come “in search of students who need internships and jobs,” Levant said.

On top of these events, a strong alumni network is rooted in the BFC.

“[Because of a DSP alumnus], I was able to get my foot in the door with the company I am now working full time for,” Horan said.

From connecting with other students to meeting business professionals, Berlin said he appreciates the “network of people” he has met.

With recruitment approaching, Warner advised people to “talk to as many people as you can, get to know everyone, be confident within yourself, try your best, and it will work out for you.”

“Everyone will find a place where they belong,” Warner said.

Mazza said the fraternity “helped [him] blossom into a young professional and has helped [him] to succeed and will continually do so for the rest of [his] life.”

“DSP is my people at Penn State, and it is something I will be forever grateful for.”

