Stand-up comedian Tom Segura is set to perform his "I'm Coming Everywhere" World Tour at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the BJC's tweet on Monday.

Tickets for his tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Those interested in tickets can purchase them here.

