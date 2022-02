Rock band Breaking Benjamin is coming to State College on April 27, performing live at 6:30 p.m. in Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center.

The headlining band will also be joined by guest rock bands Seether, Starset and singer Lacey Sturm, according to the BJC's tweet.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

