Penn State Transportation Services, in partnership with the Gender Equity Center and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, hosted its first “Women and Queer Night” of the spring semester at the Bike Den from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Bike Den, located at the ground level of the West Parking Deck, hosts this event on the first Thursday of every month.

Attendees are encouraged to work on their bikes, enjoy free pizza and snacks, talk with staff and volunteers and join in on the conversations within the cycling community.

According to Penn State Transportation Services, the Bike Den is a “free community-building space” with goals aiming to help people learn to repair and maintain their bikes as well as preventing “usable bikes and bike parts from entering the waste stream.”

The Bike Den is open for any Penn State students, faculty and community members from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"Women and Queer Night" was created with the intention of providing a space for “underrepresented populations to connect and meet other cyclists.”

Corey Thibault-Cuhel, an administrative support assistant and volunteer at the Bike Den, said "Women and Queer Night" came to fruition due to women and LGBTQ individuals being “kind of underserved in the biking community.”

“['Women and Queer Night' is] a way for people of other groups to see the space and see that it’s for them, too,” Thibault-Cuhel said. “They can come interact and hopefully get something new out of it.”

The Bike Den utilizes volunteers to help guide and educate individuals with “do-it-yourself bike repair,” according to the Penn State Transportation Services website.

Naomi Anderson said she started riding her bike when she was 15 to get to and from her babysitting job. She said when her chain fell off her bike one day, she thought it was broken forever.

“I took it to a bike shop and they popped it right back on,” Anderson (graduate-forest resources) said. “I was embarrassed.”

After this, Anderson said she decided she should learn how to fix her own bike and joined an organization in Pittsburgh called FreeRide Bicycle Collective.

According to Anderson, it was at FreeRide that she learned more about the mechanical aspects of her bike.

Now at Penn State, Anderson “intermittently” volunteers at the Bike Den.

“I loosely help run it… or help organize it and spread the word,” she said.

Cecily Zhu, Penn State’s sustainable transportation manager, also said she spent time at FreeRide while she lived in Pittsburgh.

Zhu said she grew up in New York City where she predominantly relied on public transportation. According to Zhu, she only began riding her bike as a means of transportation once she got to college.

Zhu also said she appreciates the Bike Den and all the resources it provides for free, and that the Bike Den is a great resource when “you need a specific tool that you may only use once and would cost $30.”

“Anyone’s welcome here anytime,” Zhu said, explaining that Women and Queer Night allows people who may otherwise be intimidated by the male-dominated biking community to use the Bike Den.

Zhu said as a “queer woman of color,” she feels “specifically called out” at events attended otherwise only by men.

The Bike Den’s Women and Queer welcomes people of all biking backgrounds — from beginners to seasoned cyclists and bike mechanics, according to Thibault-Cuhel

“We have multiple staff members and volunteers. We’re all here to answer your questions about biking concerns or anything wrong with your specific bike,” Thibault-Cuhel said. “We’re also just a community for other people to talk to.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE