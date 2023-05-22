Penn State Berkey Creamery’s top 5 flavors to try this summer | Blog

Every Penn State student knows and loves the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

Despite the creamery being a staple of Penn State’s culture, I realized I’m not very familiar with the creamery’s catalog because the majority of the school year is very cold.

So now that it’s finally warm outside, I tried 12 different flavors to get in the Penn State spirit.

The flavors I ordered included: “Alumni Swirl,” “BJC Jams,” “Bittersweet Mint,” “Death by Chocolate,” “Grilled Stickies,” “Happy Happy Joy Joy,” “Peachy Paterno,” “Raspberry Fudge Torte,” “Scholar’s Chip,” “THON Gold Ribbon Ripple,” “WPSU Coffee Break” and “Peanut Butter Cup.”

Here's the scoop on the best flavors to cool you off this summer.

No. 5: Peachy Paterno

I wasn’t sure what to expect with this flavor but it was definitely a pleasant surprise.

Typically I’m not a huge fan of fruit flavors mixed with normal ice cream, like the Creamsicle Bar, which I despised when I was younger.

However, Peachy Paterno was a tasteful and refreshing ice cream flavor that’s perfect for those of us in the mood for a lighter flavor, compared to Grilled Stickies.

I didn’t really notice the peach chunks that much, and the flavor all in all isn’t very special. I’m also just not the biggest fan of peaches, which definitely affected my thought process.

Though I wasn't the biggest fan of it, the flavor definitely gave off summer vibes.

Rating: 7/10

No. 4: BJC Jams

BJC Jams is essentially Raspberry Fudge Torte without the fudge — so just vanilla ice cream with

a raspberry swirl.

The lack of chocolate slightly lowered my ranking; however, it’s in no way bad.

The sweet raspberry is very prevalent with this flavor but isn’t overpowering to the point where the vanilla is just obsolete. This and Peachy Paterno are great summer flavors, as you don’t get tired of them and they aren’t too rich.

Typically, I'm not a huge fan of ice cream and fruit when it’s just those two combined, but this flavor was great and I liked the raspberry a lot.

Rating: 8.4/10

No. 3: Grilled Stickies

Grilled Stickies is cinnamon-flavored ice cream with pieces of sticky bun dough and cinnamon streusel swirl.

I was surprised to find out that the ice cream didn’t include Ye Olde College Diner stickies, since that is another unique Penn State commodity. But regardless, the ice cream doesn’t suffer one bit despite its absence.

The ice cream itself is good, but the real highlight is the toppings. Once you get a bit of the streusel swirl or the dough pieces, the full magnitude of this ice cream’s flavor comes into effect.

It is rich and the toppings give it a nice texture, but it can be a little bit of a cinnamon overload.

Rating: 8.5/10

No. 2: Alumni Swirl

If I only had one word to describe Alumni Swirl, it would be “gas,” and if I had to make up a word to describe it, it would be “gasington.”

It’s the best flavor I’ve had so far, and I predict the best is yet to come. It’s vanilla ice cream combined with swiss mocha chips and blueberry swirl.

The blueberry and vanilla go together masterfully, but the mocha chips make it fantastic.

The mocha chips provide a crunchy sweetness that compliments the refreshing fruit flavor perfectly.

My only complaint is that the mocha chips have a bit of a strong aftertaste.

Alumni Swirl really combines all the best aspects of sweet, chocolatey flavors and fresh fruit flavors into a creative and unique treat.

Rating: 9.3/10

No. 1: Raspberry Fudge Torte

Remember that time when I said Alumni Swirl was the best flavor? Yeah, me too. That was a crazy time. But I’ve grown a lot since then and changed as a person.

Case in point, the new greatest flavor on this list is the Raspberry Fudge Torte.

It combines the sweet freshness of raspberry with the vanilla ice cream and chocolatey fudge pieces to create an explosion of flavor.

The combination of fruity and chocolate flavors makes it similar to Alumni Swirl, however, Raspberry Fudge Torte is lighter in flavor and replaces the overpowering mocha with simple chocolate — which I loved.

Personally, I think if they combined the blueberry from Alumni Swirl with the fudge from Raspberry Fudge Torte that would create the creamery flavor to end all flavors.

Rating: 9.5/10

