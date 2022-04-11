Once again, the Penn State Berkey Creamery’s classic flavor Death by Chocolate has won the annual Flavor Madness Competition.

Each year, the Creamery hosts an online tournament that allows participants to vote each week on their favorite flavors. So far, Death by Chocolate has championed the contest since its win in 2017, and this year it beat out 15 other popular flavors.

The Flavor Madness Competition has grown each year, accumulating more and more participants to vote on which flavor will be crowned the “Scoop Champion.”

To celebrate Death by Chocolate’s reigning victory for its fifth year, the Creamery now offers a discount code for $1 off a half gallon of Death by Chocolate online to all of the people who participated in the contest, according to the Creamery's Instagram post. The code SCOOPCHAMP is valid through Friday.

