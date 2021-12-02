Penn State Bakery sweetens up the community with baked goods throughout the year

As the holiday season (cinnamon) rolls around, people may look for sweet treats to get them in the holiday spirit, and the Penn State Bakery is just one of those places that can spice things up.

A 10,000-square-foot facility located near The Arboretum at Penn State, the Bakery has been bringing treats and other baked goods to the Penn State community since 1947.

Penn State Bakery items can be spotted all over campus, including at the Berkey Creamery, Bryce Jordan Center, Nittany Lion Inn and across campus dining.

Kris Patterson, referred to as “The Bread Guru” by fellow employees, has been with the Bakery for over 20 years and is in charge of the different breads the Bakery produces for the dining halls and some commonwealth campuses.

Patterson is also in charge of developing new recipes and said the process of actually developing a new recipe is not as “romantic” as people might think.

“I love the challenge of the bread,” Patterson said. “There is almost a riddle every day to solve.”

According to Patterson, the Bakery makes different breads from scratch every day, including sliced artisan breads, baguettes, croissants and rolls.

The Bakery tries to have a new type of bread or item every school year — with this year including a new artisan “pain rustique roll.”

While the baguette is the most challenging thing a baker can make, Patterson said it's his favorite thing to make overall, with around 150 made per day.

“The beauty of it is that I look at every single baguette I make and every single one is flawed in some way,” Patterson said. “The customer will never see the flaws in the final product.”

Student Callie Belskis said she believes the Bakery is a great addition to Penn State’s dining halls.

“I love the brookies that the Bakery makes,” Belskis (junior-psychology) said. “It is something I look forward to once in a while.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Heather Luse, the executive pastry chef for the Bakery, has been working with the Bakery for over 28 years.

Luse is in charge of making sure things are happening day to day: She gathers orders, invents recipes and inputs main recipes into the Bakery’s computer system so production can run smoothly.

“I can make something go away that isn’t working, and I can make something happen that we wanna try,” Luse said. “It’s not necessarily restricted to us, so to have that freedom is pretty cool.”

The Bakery is busy throughout the year, according to Luse, with summer being a less busy time for training employees and getting ready for the next school year.

Football season can be busy for the Bakery, with requests coming in for cakes and more, Luse said, and the holiday season also creates some of the busyness of the fall semester.

Spring gives the Bakery busy moments as well: Valentine’s Day and graduation. For Valentine’s Day, the Bakery receives many orders for heart-shaped cookie cakes, according to Luse, and graduation season garners several graduation cake orders.

Managing the employees is just another aspect of Luse’s job that she really enjoys. Luse said the Bakery has a great “melting pot” crew of people from different backgrounds and degrees.

“I’m here to instruct them, and I’m here to teach them,” Luse said. “If there is a new recipe for something, and they never made it before, then I instruct them on how to make that successful. That’s my world. We have all come together, and they make a lot of stuff happen, and the stuff we put out every day amazes me.”

Luse said during the coronavirus pandemic, employees were off of work for a bit. She said it was challenging to package baked items differently for the dining halls, but the pandemic helped the Bakery learn what packaging works and what doesn’t work.

Even with early, busy hours and stressful adrenaline-driven weeks, Luse said she loves her job and the Bakery as a whole.

“We try to take the best that we can from different situations, and we’ve had a chance to learn,” Luse said. “What we have is an opportunity to create. We can do nothing but grow.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE