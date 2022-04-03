Penn State's Asian Classical Music Club held its annual showcase titled “Celebrate Late Spring” at 7 p.m. Sunday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

Funded by Penn State Global, the club presented 10 songs for the showcase with a variety of instruments.

“We wanted to showcase all that we do,” Zixin Chen (graduate-accounting) said. “We like to use all kinds of instruments to make music, and I hope it sticks with people.”

The show started off with a video of musicians playing a song, as the club’s musicians set up the stage in traditional attire.

“A String that Lost Bone” was the first song of the evening, and it was performed as a solo. A smaller group from the club performed the fast-paced love song “A Rose for You."

Every song had a video in between to provide more context and also allow the performers more time to set up.

A slower song titled “Moonlight” followed, which included various piano solos. “A Town With an Ocean View” had guitar solos with an ocean sound in the background.

“Bipolar” was a song that had many different instruments involved, including a synthesizer.

“The song is so different from anything I have ever heard,” Boyke Feng (junior-economics) said. “It was fantastic.”

“Blossoms on a Moonlit River in Spring” was a duet between the mandolin and the piano that followed.

The club also performed the main theme from “Game of Thrones” and a song from the show titled “Light of the Seven." It included a big group of musicians.

“This was probably my favorite song in the whole show because I love [‘Game of Thrones’],” Wen Ren (junior-engineering) said. “I am so glad they played it.”

“Fantasia: Chang’an in ancient China” was another large group number that included many instruments. The song “Pleasures” followed, and it included a variety of percussion instruments.

The last song titled “Sing for Chinese Opera” was performed by a smaller group of musicians in the style of Peking opera. The group then bowed and thanked the audience for coming.

“It was a great show, and I am so glad many people came to support us,” Chen said. “We all just love playing music.”

