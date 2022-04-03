Asian Classical Music Club: Annual Showcase

Asian Classical Music Club Preforms at the HUB-Robenson Center on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in University Park, Pa. This performance was part of their annual showcase.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State's Asian Classical Music Club held its annual showcase titled “Celebrate Late Spring” at 7 p.m. Sunday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

Funded by Penn State Global, the club presented 10 songs for the showcase with a variety of instruments.

“We wanted to showcase all that we do,” Zixin Chen (graduate-accounting) said. “We like to use all kinds of instruments to make music, and I hope it sticks with people.”

The show started off with a video of musicians playing a song, as the club’s musicians set up the stage in traditional attire.

“A String that Lost Bone” was the first song of the evening, and it was performed as a solo. A smaller group from the club performed the fast-paced love song “A Rose for You."

Every song had a video in between to provide more context and also allow the performers more time to set up.

A slower song titled “Moonlight” followed, which included various piano solos. “A Town With an Ocean View” had guitar solos with an ocean sound in the background.

“Bipolar” was a song that had many different instruments involved, including a synthesizer.

“The song is so different from anything I have ever heard,” Boyke Feng (junior-economics) said. “It was fantastic.”

“Blossoms on a Moonlit River in Spring” was a duet between the mandolin and the piano that followed.

The club also performed the main theme from “Game of Thrones” and a song from the show titled “Light of the Seven." It included a big group of musicians.

“This was probably my favorite song in the whole show because I love [‘Game of Thrones’],” Wen Ren (junior-engineering) said. “I am so glad they played it.”

“Fantasia: Chang’an in ancient China” was another large group number that included many instruments. The song “Pleasures” followed, and it included a variety of percussion instruments.

The last song titled “Sing for Chinese Opera” was performed by a smaller group of musicians in the style of Peking opera. The group then bowed and thanked the audience for coming.

“It was a great show, and I am so glad many people came to support us,” Chen said. “We all just love playing music.”

