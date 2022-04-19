Penn State has many gardens across campus, but one spot with an abundance of wildlife is The Arboretum at Penn State. As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but without the Arboretum volunteers, Penn State’s flowers would not be in bloom.

The Arboretum has been a part of Penn state's campus for years. It currently holds 11 gardens, including the Childhood's Gate Children's Garden and the Pollinator and Bird Garden.

The Arboretum's H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens were established in 2009 and feature several collections of flower beds. These collections accommodate about 1,100 species and cultivars of plants, showcasing their ecosystems and providing vegetation inspiration, according to their website.

The majority of plants growing in the Arboretum soils differ in size and color, but they all need attention depending on their lifespan, and seasonal and annual qualities, Arboretum volunteer and State College resident Ann Mitra said.

The livelihoods of these plants depend on volunteers who maintain the gardens weekly. As green thumbs know, there are many responsibilities that tag along with establishing a functioning yet visually pleasing nursery.

The responsibilities of a volunteer at the Arboretum differ depending on the season. Still, as the weather gets warmer, many volunteers assist with mulching, planting, weeding and organizing the flower beds.

Lee Gouty, a Penn State class of 1974 alumnus and current Arboretum volunteer, is planting and packing down mulch for new flowers to bloom this spring.

“We do a lot of trimming of all these bushes and trees and cleaning up leaves in the fall, but currently we are putting down mulch and planting for the new flowers,” Gouty said.

Gouty has been helping the Arboretum for years now, and he said he sees how life may get stressful for a college student. Gouty encourages students to get outside and soak up the beauty of the botanic gardens amid all of the school commotions.

“Just getting out here and enjoying nature to get away from the library and studying is so important,” Gouty said. “If you're out here, you're enjoying and talking to people, and it allows you to get a bit of time away from the study part.”

Mitra, a Penn State class of 1973 alumna, has volunteered at the Arboretum for about four years.

Mitra said she finds herself “assisting with the various jobs" in the garden when the warm weather rolls around. She has just recently started mulching and replanting the new flowers that flourish in the higher temperatures.

“Soon, we'll get into pruning roses and then hitting flowers and cleaning up,” Mitra said. “Mother Nature's leaves blow everything, so it really varies, which is great with the seasons.”

With 100 families of plants, each varies in needs, but Mitra said "they're all our babies.”

In light of Earth Day approaching on Friday, Mitra said students can be more sustainable and grow to appreciate Mother Nature.

“Just the conscious awareness of how we take care of the planet [is important],” Mitra said, “whether it's recycling and being careful of how we recycle things [or] making sure we put things in the right place."

Another current resident of State College and a 1989 Penn State alumna, Melissa Stephens, shared some wisdom on how valuable it is for the mind and soul to be among nature.

“Just get outside. Get outside and see how beautiful the world is,” Stephens said. “Once you connect to that beauty, you're going to want to protect it.”

Although Stephens has only been volunteering at the Arboretum for about six weeks, she said she immediately fell in love with the setting and looks forward to weeks ahead.

‘’This is a fantastic place. The camaraderie of the people that you work with is just unbelievable,” Stephens said. “I'm back to the area after having gone to school here, and [I’ve been] needing to meet people and wanting to be outside and wanting to be a part of this beautiful place, and it's been fantastic.’’

Dick Repsher, a current resident of State College, immerses himself in gardening at the Arboretum because he said it allows for more opportunities to plant new flowers while meeting new faces and soaking up the sun.

“One of the things I enjoy about this is I can't put this stuff in my garden because it's already planted, and there's shade. So I'm out here learning about things that grow in the sun,” Repsher said. “It's important for me to come out here and do things like this and then meet other people with similar interests.”

The Arboretum’s employees encourage Penn State students to get out there and apply to join their crew.

“I would suggest that [students] give it a try. If they feel that they're interested in it, they should call [the Arboretum’s Volunteer Coordinator and development assistant Kelly Oleynik] and talk to her and see if they are indeed suited for it,” Repsher said.

The volunteers said they gather multiple times over the week, primarily Tuesdays and Thursdays, but they’re accommodating to schedules.

“Even if students aren't able to volunteer, it's wonderful that they are aware of the space,” Oleynik said. “It's a beautiful space that they can enjoy and respect, and we want them to come.”

