Penn State’s Matson Museum of Anthropology, located on campus, is known for informing the public and students about “biological history, ancestral creativity, as well as contemporary diversity,” according to its website.

Multiple students involved in the museum have been displaying their skills and interests as well.

The museum emphasizes experiential learning, or hands-on experience, from Penn State students both inside and outside of a classroom setting.

James Doyle, the director of the Matson Museum and a professor of art history, said he encourages and welcomes not only students majoring in anthropology, but students of all majors across Penn State.

The learning environment has allowed for a museum student-assistant position where students are growing within their education as well as being compensated, according to Doyle.

Doyle shared plans for his anthropology museum studies course, ANTH 380, and explained how the students are getting involved with the museum further.

“I wanted the [ANTH 380] class to give students an intellectual history of museums and thinking about the abstract issues that also get really hands-on experience,” he said.

There are a series of three papers Doyle said he’ll assign to his students this semester.

For the first paper, students will write an object biography telling “the history of [an] object and what is important about it.”

The second paper is a review of either an exhibit in the Matson or another campus museum to get “museum practical experience of what museum professionals really do,” according to Doyle.

The final project in the course is a proposal for an exhibition in the Matson Museum.

Doyle shared encouraging words for students who are taking part in the museum.

“I’ve been really impressed with some of the anthropology majors wanting to work in museums or having a real interest in museums as possible careers,” he said.

Doyle mentioned within a museum, there are different paths for students, including curatorial, conservation, marketing and journalism. He shared what students are currently doing at the Matson Museum, as it’s a stepping stone toward success in their interest of study.

“We have part-time student employees at the Matson, and they’re also doing a student internship part of the media studies certificate, which is for credit through the art history department,” Doyle said.

Student Noah Hartman was first introduced to the student assistant position at the anthropology museum. At first, he “didn’t really know what to expect,” but he saw it “as an opportunity to really explore” what he thought was interesting.

“[Doyle] made it really clear that I had an opportunity to really explore what I was interested in — that was conservation. And every step of the way, it’s just been me looking into things that I find interesting or also that I think could benefit the museum,” Hartman (senior-anthropology) said.

Hartman said he typically works with ceramics, mostly doing adhesive repairs. He said he makes his own adhesive known as Paraloid B-72.

He explained his experience with a particular piece in the DeForest Collection in the museum as he fixed the vessel, which helped restore and give it meaning again.

As Hartman graduates this spring and won’t have the opportunity to work within the new Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building, the museum collection is moving.

Hartman gave some words of wisdom to aspiring students interested in anthropology.

“I’d hope that what I did while working here has some sort of imprint. Maybe someone who would work in conservation would work on some of the stuff I worked on,” Hartman said. “I think if you’re a person who really loves that freedom, the Matson Museum is a great place for that.”

As there are many students involved as assistants at the Matson Anthropology Museum, there are additional positions available for students who have graduated.

Casey Snyder is one such alumna, having experiences at the museum when she was a student as well as her current role as a research assistant.

Snyder, a Penn State 2022 graduate, said she began her exposure in an “anthropology museum studies class,” and she “really wanted to get more hands-on opportunities,” but her experience was halted during the pandemic.

She said the Mesoamerican Collections were particularly “neat,” so she spoke with Doyle to begin working during the summer because it was “the perfect crossover” for her degree.

While Snyder majored in history, anthropology and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, she said she thought archeology was a “perfect combination of those.” She said the hands-on work with the archaeological collections has been “really amazing,” and Doyle has helped her “pick some projects that were tailored” to her interests.

“I’ve been working on creating a publicly searchable database through the collections, which is going to be really exciting whenever it’s finished,” Snyder said. “I think any student, especially anthropology students or other disciplines as well, could really find something here that is really beneficial to them.”

Snyder said she’s “hoping to continue using the museum experience” as she looks into archaeological or anthropology master’s programs.

With the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building being the new destination for the museum in 2024, Snyder said there are many exciting aspects coming within the new “inclusive space.”

“I think we’ve done a lot with the space we have here, but being on the ground floor and having more accessible resources will be really big for us… and to be able to display more of the collection,” Snyder said. “We have 3-4% on display now that I think needs to be shared.”

