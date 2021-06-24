From the mountains of State College to the north of Munich, one Penn State alumnus took his art across continents to spread his ideas of masculinity and self-expression.

Following his graduation from Penn State’s School of Visual Arts in 2011, Devan Shimoyama has been pursuing a career in the arts. He is currently an assistant professor of art at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Art.

In his newest exhibition, Shimoyama said he explores the idea of masculine stereotypes and revises these ideas in a creative manner to ultimately counter the themes of vulnerability and resistance.

“All The Rage” — Shimoyama’s solo exhibition — opened June 19 at the Kunstpalais in Erlangen, Germany.

“I don’t know anything about Germany [because] I’ve never been here, so I was a little nervous about how my type of work… [is] rooted in identity politics,” Shimoyama said. “I definitely had a conversation with the curator who was interested in having conversations about identity in a place where they might not be as necessarily forward-thinking in that way.”

Shimoyama said he found an interest in art during his junior year at Penn State, which eventually led him to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in drawing and painting.

“I was a science major for my first two and a half years, and then I switched into art,” Shimoyama said. “I had been doing art for my whole life, but I hadn’t been able to envision a career in art just because I hadn’t seen anybody that was doing that.”

Susanne Slavick, artist and curator at the Carnegie Mellon School of Art, said she is excited for Shimoyama to receive international recognition for his unique work.

“Devan's work is in dialogue with so many great artists who are part of the resurgence of figurative painting — people like Kerry James Marshall and Mickalene Thomas — to name just a few,” Slavick said via email. “He works with a unique blend of a rainbow palette and physical materials from drag culture that include glitter, rhinestones, silk flowers and more, in a style that veers between the graphic and painterly.”

She added his exhibition will explore the depths of various topics while also offering visual appeal.

“The visual allure of his work is celebratory, but his images often speak to complexities and contradictions concerning race, gender, sexuality, strength and vulnerability,” Slavick said.

Meiying Thai, artist liaison and exhibitions coordinator at De Buck Gallery in New York, said Shimoyama’s work holds unique creativity.

“Devan’s work has such an important message, and on top of that, Devan has this extremely unique visual language,” Thai said. “You look at a Devan Shimoyama piece, and you know that it’s his.”

Shimoyama said his exhibition will showcase work inspired by interactions with his friends.

“Here at Kunstpalais, it is all paintings and drawings actually that I had a very specific focus on — a body of work that felt cohesive,” Shimoyama said. “I made a lot of the new work throughout the pandemic, so a lot of that work comes out with having conversations with my very close friends.”

