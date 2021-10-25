As Penn State held its annual Homecoming celebration, many alumni eagerly returned to the university to reminisce on old memories and show support for their alma mater.

Penn State alumni, ranging from recent graduates to people who haven’t been students for over 50 years, were able to return to State College and partake in the festivities. Some of the events included the Student-Alumni Ice Cream Social, Homecoming parade and the football game against Illinois.

Harry Kropp, a 1963 graduate who chose to retire in State College, said his love for Penn State is constantly growing — especially during Homecoming season.

“I was born here, I went to school here — and I retired here,” Kropp said. “I just love everything about it here: the people, the students, how youthful it is. It's invigorating.”

An organization that draws many Penn Staters back again is the Alumni Blue Band Association — which brings together past Blue Band graduates to perform once again at Beaver Stadium.

ABBA President Randy Seely, who graduated from Penn State in 1991, said it’s exciting for Blue Band graduates to pick up their instruments again and play the music they spent four years performing.

“Forty years ago, I walked out on the field as a senior as part of the Blue Band,” Seely said. “Now, 40 years later, I get to do that again. I get goosebumps.”

Seely met his wife Judy Seely through the Blue Band while they were both students at Penn State. Now, they both take part in the ABBA, and they said they look forward to the preparation and performance every year.

Judy, who graduated in 1986, said although the alumni band’s practice is limited, it’s incredible how everything is able to come together.

“We only get an hour and a half to practice before the game,” Judy said. “But it’s amazing how easily you can remember everything.”

For many Penn Staters, Homecoming is an annual tradition that is rarely skipped. Although Bill Rubert graduated over 40 years ago in 1975, he said he makes a point to attend as many years as he can.

“This is around my 35th time getting to do this,” Rubert said. “I try to never miss a Homecoming.”

Due to the coronavirus, Penn State was unable to celebrate Homecoming with the typical celebrations, including having fans at Beaver Stadium for a Homecoming game.

Jen Warner, a 2006 graduate and a member of the ABBA, said she believes the lack of festivities during 2020 made this year even more important for Penn Staters.

“If you didn’t appreciate this before, you do now.”