Joseph Bertolino, aka Joey Valence, and his friend he met in Robinson Hall, Braedan Lugue, never thought the old school hip-hop they were making for fun would make it anywhere.

Now, Penn State class of 2021 graduates Valence and Lugue have millions of views on TikTok for the music they made in a bedroom, and they have hundreds of thousands of listeners on Spotify.

“We have been pursuing this project specifically for about a year now,” Valence said. “Braedan and I would have so much fun. I would play a beat on my computer, he would come over, and we would write some stupid stuff.

“We started making songs to be funny, and now we are here.”

They had no idea that their music was going to blow up right away and that people would enjoy their music — especially to the point of being on “The Ellen Show” or having Skrillex follow them.

The duo said “The Ellen Show” was “a really cool experience,” and they both agreed it was “super fun” and went by super fast. It was the first time the two had performed live.

Valence — who graduated from Penn State as a telecommunications major with a minor in music technology — said he has always had a love for music and has been making music since middle school.

They both grew up listening to ‘90s rap from their fathers and were inspired by that music to create a similar style.

Valence and Lugue asked their parents if they could pursue music for six to 12 months to figure out what they were doing, and they were completely supportive. Six months in, the duo started blowing up.

“I’m really glad that we are pursuing something that we enjoy doing every day because I don't think I would be super stoked to be doing anything with my major right now,” Lugue, who majored in health policy and administration, said.

Valence said not everyone has to get a job right out of college, and students should pursue their dreams because the time is now.

“Why can’t I follow my dream when I can?” Valence said.

“Crank It Up,” “Double Jump” and “Underground Sound” are some of their hits that have gone viral. They were shocked when they blew up so quickly on TikTok.

“People were like, ‘Wow I haven’t heard music like this in forever. The lyrics are funny, there is so much energy into it.’ It made us realize that maybe this type of music can come back in a really unique way,” Valence said. “As far as I'm concerned, nobody’s really doing it at all, at least to the extent we are.

“I think we sound like something really niche and really unique.”

The duo doesn’t want to force their music either, Valence said, and they’re continuing to make new music and pursue new projects, like playing the So What?! Music Festival in Texas in May.

They also said they would love to perform at Penn State’s Movin’ On festival someday.

Kyle Feigenwinter, both Valence and Lugue’s friend from Penn State, said Valence has always been making music.

“He's been making music for almost half of his life, and I've been able to watch him grow as one for the past five years,” Feigenwinter said. “He shared a song he was working on when we were first hanging out, and we have similar taste in music, so it was pretty easy to connect on it.

“I lived with him for three years at PSU and got to see how focused and driven he was at creating music.”

Feigenwinter said he has always been a fan and supporter of their music, and he said they both play off of each other well. He also said their TikTok fame is “super cool,” and it doesn’t change his opinion of his friends.

“It's just awesome to see so many people finally appreciating their hard work because it's been deserved for so long now,” Feigenwinter said. “An underrated part of the music industry is how you promote your music, and they've figured out a way to push it out to as many people as possible, and it's working.

“They've gained millions of views and streams just because they know how to market themselves and engage new audiences.”

As a Penn State 2021 information sciences and technology graduate himself, Feigenwinter said he’s excited to see where they go from here and is “beyond proud” of them.

“If you know Joey and Braedan, you know that they work so hard to make this work,” Feigenwinter said. “Even with their growing platform, it's still Joey and Braedan — two friends who met at Penn State and love making music together. Nothing's going to change that any time soon.”

As their music continues to grow and they continue to “goof off” with each other, both Valence and Lugue still enjoy working together and are glad they have support around them.

“It’s not very often that the first three songs you release become hits,” Valence said. “We have a lot of time to grow, and we have a lot of time to make decisions. We are going to keep doing what we are doing.”

Lugue said they “just wanna keep creating” because they never know what people are going to like. They’re continuing to put out new music, and they’re going to have fun, no matter what people say.

“I think people do not realize they want this type of sound back, and it’s really fun to make. It’s appealing to a lot of people too,” Lugue said. “Our audience is 45-year-old moms and dads all the way down to little babies. Everybody digs it. It’s super refreshing to know that our music is for a bigger population of people.

“How often is it that you have two Penn State [alumni] fresh out of school doing these fun music things?”

