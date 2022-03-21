Penn State alumni are set to star in and direct the new play “Fallout” by Mary Gage from March 30-31 at the The State Theatre.

“Fallout” is about Claude Eatherly, who was part of the bombing of Hiroshima and was the pilot who dropped the bomb on Nagasaki. After coming back to the U.S., he was filled with guilt and made efforts to end nuclear warfare.

The play will address Eatherly’s journey of dealing with his post-traumatic stress disorder and how it affects the people around him. It will also touch on how the U.S. government and military silenced him.

“Mary wrote a play about one person’s life, but it is an absolute whirlwind,” Elaine Meder-Wilgus, Penn State alumna and the director of the play, said. “It goes through decades of history.”

Meder-Wilgus said this will be the third play by Gage that she has directed. She said she loves Gage’s use of “abstraction of a theatrical stage to tell a story.”

“Fallout” will feature Penn State alumnus Doug Cockle, who has worked for over 20 years in theatre, film, television, radio, video games and corporate video. He is most known for playing Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” video game. He currently lives in the U.K.

Cockle said when he first moved to England, his credibility was doubted because he studied in the U.S., but Gage vouched for him. Cockle said Gage was the “key” to a relationship with his old agent of 16 years.

Starring in the play feels like a “full-circle ending,” Cockle said. “Mary did me a favor, so I’m doing her one as well.”

“Fallout” was originally supposed to open in New York, but it was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Meder-Wilgus said she wasn’t able to look at the play originally because she was working on other productions, but she was able to because of the pandemic, along with the rest of the cast.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

How did Penn State students spend their spring break? Spring break is known as the one time of year when students can let loose and release all of…

Mark Keeton, the lead actor, has worked in over 20 productions on and off Broadway. He also played roles in movies and television shows. Some of the most known include "Wonderstruck" and "The Lion in Winter.”

Keeton said the play started as a “vague idea” because of how many times it was canceled, like many other theatrical performances amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said he “wasn’t thinking about it” when Meder-Wilgus reached out to him, but after reading the script, he “understood the character so well.”

“I fell in love with his journey even though it was the hardest journey,” Keeton said. “It just affected me in such a way that I couldn’t say ‘no.’”

Roxy Arrojo, who plays the Eatherly’s wife, is a New York City-based actress and singer. She is the program director for the Educational Arts Team and was last seen in the play “Collected Stories” in March 2020.

Arrojo said she “wanted back the community of theatre” that the coronavirus took away. She said she was “desperate” to go back and “hadn’t read the scripts but knew [she] wanted to go back.”

Meder-Wilgus said “Fallout” is an important story that will push its way into deep topics.

“This play is a heavy subject, but it is not trying to be political in any way. It is asking people to really wake up and really observe.” Meder-Wilgus said. “Art is where we address things that we can’t face, and that’s what this play allows us to do… it starts conversations.”

This story seems to be “forgotten for decades,” and it’s “important” to “keep the story in the front,” Keeton said. “It’s very important that we don’t forget his story so that future generations follow in his footsteps.”

“Fallout” will also feature Penn State faculty including Charles Dumas, Michael Waldhier, Rick Gilmore, Carrie Marcinkevage, Jared Kehler, Lyn Freymiller and Laura Waldhier.

“Fallout” will be presented at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m on March 30 and 31 at The State Theatre. Tickets, which are $15 for students and $28 for all others, can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT