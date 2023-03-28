Penn State’s School of Theatre sends a graduating class of performers, playwrights and directors out into the industry each year.

Penn State alum Marshall Joun’s one-act play, “(t)RUST,” will premiere at 7 p.m., April 6-8 in New York City at The Tank.

According to Joun, the play is about two “estranged” sisters in their 20s and their childhood best friend. Taking place in a Boston suburb, the three reconnect under “sudden” and “suspicious” circumstances and learn that things have changed with time.

“It’s about connection, family and obviously trust and what all of that really means,” Joun said. “Trust can be a very difficult thing — but also a very beautiful thing when you earn it.”

Joun said inspiration to write the play came after the “wonderful faculty” at the School of Theatre advised students to create their own work during the pandemic when performance opportunities were limited.

“It was my first time as a writer, and I was really nervous. I still am very nervous about all this,” Joun said.

Joun said they were given the opportunity to work alongside the School of Theatre BFA program faculty last spring to put on a production of “(t)RUST” at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center.

“This was the piece that I wanted to take with me after I graduated,” Joun said. “Once I moved to New York, I pitched it to a couple theaters, and The Tank took it up.”

According to Joun, the play was originally only supposed to be a reading, but The Tank was interested in putting on a full production.

Joun said working with fellow Penn State 2022 alumni Catherine Bennis, Riley Conrad, Ayana Francois and Ritul Katoch has been “the dream.”

“I'm really thankful to get to do this, especially with people who are friends,” Katoch said. “It's awesome because the space is so safe and comfortable, and there's so much collaboration going on.”

Katoch said he studied science and biology at Penn State, but a theatre class he took during his senior year made him change direction.

“I live at home in Massachusetts, and I'm just starting out my career as an actor, so this felt like a great way to see my friends and also act,” Bennis said. “[It's] important to make your own opportunities if you're trying to stay active in the industry.”

Bennis said she and Marshall share an apartment in Brooklyn, and having friends to lean on has been “nice” as she has taken on this opportunity.

“It's cool because a lot of us graduated from the School of Theatre, so we have the same training,” Conrad said. “It’s nice to be working with actors who have the same core because the play is about people who have a history with each other.”

Francois said working on this project with friends has been the “perfect balance of professionalism and camaraderie.”

Bennis plays the role of younger sister Edith in “(t)RUST.”

“I really like this show because I have a sister, so I feel like I'm able to understand the dynamics in some ways between Evie and Edith,” she said. “I love my sister to death, and I think that's something that I'm able to see in Edith, despite her need for space.”

According to Bennis, Edith is trying to find a balance between independence and reaching out for help when necessary, making her a “relatable” character.

“‘(t)RUST’ is kind of about family conflict and/or family dynamics, and I think it really touches on interdependence and codependency within families,” she said.

Conrad plays the role of Edith’s “eccentric” older sister Evie.

“The character's really fun because I get to play a lot with comedic timing within a dramatic scenario, which has been a really fun acting challenge for me,” she said.

Joun plays the role of the childhood best friend Lori, who Conrad said is her favorite character.

“I was looking to write a lot of queer roles because I'm part of the LGBTQ community,” Joun said. “There are a lot of stereotypes that I wanted to challenge.”

Joun said the pandemic made them ponder “family versus chosen family,” which they say is reflected in the play.

“I think [the play] has evolved the most [since its initial debut] in that we're really pushing the characters’ limits and seeing how far we can go — how vulnerable we can be,” Joun said.

Katoch played the roles of Colin and John in the original production last spring and will also play these characters in the April production.

“[This production] is different from the one that we did at Penn State,” he said. “It’s more expansive because of the time that we now have and the resources available to us.”

He described Edith’s fiancé Colin as a perfectionist and John as an amalgamation of John Stamos, Colin, and Edith's subconscious.

“They're on two totally different sides of the spectrum on an emotional scale, which has been really fun to play,” he said.

Conrad said she did social media work for the Penn State production, so she saw the original play multiple times.

She said she loved the way the actress at Penn State originally played the role of Evie last spring.

“It's really interesting how she approached it versus how I approached it because I think we did it entirely differently,” Conrad said.

Conrad said she approaches Evie’s character in a more “secretive” manner, rather than the “earnest” way the character was originally played.

According to Katoch, he and the other performers find new emotional paths for their characters each rehearsal.

Joun said they put all “aesthetic” aspects of the play in the hands of Francois, the play’s director.

“In terms of the set and costumes, I really wanted to see her vision because it’s exciting for me as a writer to build a world and see how other people interpret it,” Joun said. “That's what I think is so awesome about art and theatre.”

Francois said Joun leaves many aspects of the play open to directors’ and actors’ interpretation, which is a “luxury” in the theatre industry.

“Our title kind of represents what our set looks like, which is a rundown shrine of an apartment of someone who's kind of frozen in time and space since she last saw her sister,” Francois said.

Joun said the form the word “trust” takes in the title is revealed during the play.

Francois directed “Every Brilliant Thing” at Penn State alongside Joun, who was the assistant director.

“I'm their biggest fan, and we're both each other's biggest cheerleader, so it's been really awesome,” Francois said.

Francois said it's been important to the team to make their work affordable and accessible to the public.

“I want the audience to walk away wanting to identify the people in their life who they love and trust and maybe value that a little bit more,” Joun said.

Despite only having three weeks of rehearsal time, Francois said they’ve been preparing for the production since November by securing funding for the show and marketing.

“It'll only be a three-week long process, and I haven't ever turned around a show that quickly, so I'm excited to try that, especially because that's just something that I'm going to have to get used to,” Bennis said.

Bennis said the tools given to her by her professors at Penn State gave her the confidence to take on this role in a time crunch.

“I hope that ‘(t)RUST’ can take us all to new heights within our careers, and we're just happy to contribute to the independent theatre scene because a lot of good work is getting done there,” Francois said.

