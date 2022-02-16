Jessica Paholsky takes her audience across the world from Italy to Uganda to Thailand and more — all with the click of a mouse.

The Penn State alumna created her brand Once Upon a Pesto in 2016, with the goal to bring people together from all over the world with pesto sauce recipes. What started as a blog is now a website featuring 120 different pesto dishes from 40 separate regions on the planet and an Instagram account with over 12,000 followers who join Paholsky on her adventures.

“It's a global journey that everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home. They don't need a passport, they don't need to book any flight, no reservation — nothing like that,” Paholsky said. “It’s entertainment and educational. And that's my goal: to teach people that the world is so vast. There's so much to learn from different things, and this idea of food being a creative outlet for any ages, any skill levels.”

Along with a variety of pesto recipes, Paholsky also shares facts about the cultural and historical significance of these recipes for different countries and why specific ingredients are included on her website.

Paholsky first began to learn about pesto when she studied abroad as a student at Penn State in Italy. Immersed in Italian society, Paholsky learned how different foods influence culture and felt inspired to delve deeper into “studying food from a different lens.”

When thinking about food, she started to ask herself: “Where does it come from? Why is it important to a certain area of the world?”

After spending time in Italy, Paholsky decided to write her Schreyer Honors College thesis on olive oil, which has ties to the production of pesto. From there, pesto became Paholsky’s area of expertise.

However, Paholsky said she believes all food can bring people together — not just pesto.

“There's so much to learn about food, and food isn't just an experience. It's also a universal language,” Paholsky said.

The word “pesto” originates from an Italian verb, which means “to crush” or “to grind.” So “pesto” — which can be made with basil, chia seeds, bananas, daikon radish and more — refers to the process of making the sauce, rather than one singular way to make it.

Paholsky conceived the idea for Once Upon a Pesto when she worked at Rodale Inc., a publishing company for magazines like Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Runner’s World. The organization was sold to Hearst Communications in 2017.

Surrounded by creative individuals with professional connections to the media industry, Paholsky began to develop her dream to publish a cookbook, which turned into building her brand Once Upon a Pesto.

Colleague Anthony Rodale, a shareholder and board member at Rodale Inc., said Paholsky has a “solid identity online” with a “good message” to share: utilizing food as a “universal topic for creativity, sharing and learning.”

“She learned the skills, the knowledge, and now she’s flourishing on her own,” Rodale said.

It took Paholsky about a year to create all of the recipes on the website she developed by herself, to write all of the supporting content, and to take all of the photographs featured on Once Upon a Pesto.

When Paholsky studied at Penn State, she majored in visual communications and photography and graduated in 2014. Her Italian professor during her senior year, Patrick Tunno, compensated Paholsky for taking “beautiful, food pictures” for him while she studied abroad in Italy — photos he still has and includes in his educational materials.

Tunno said he believes Once Upon a Pesto shines and stands out through Paholsky’s creativity.

“It’s just beautiful. Phenomenal pictures,” Tunno said. “And Jessica comes across as just this exuberant woman. So I think her passion for the food, when she talks like that comes through, and you can see that in the text, you can see it in the photos — and there's something there that's just really striking.”

Tunno said he’s not shocked to see where Paholsky is now in her career, and he’s excited to see where she ends up.

Sally Becker, Paholsky’s art teacher from kindergarten to fourth grade and then all the way through high school in Littlestown Area School District in Pennsylvania, could see Paholsky’s potential when she was in her classroom.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

According to Becker, Paholsky was an “excellent student.” One of Paholsky’s drawings from high school was even featured in the “Art of the State” exhibition in Harrisburg — one of the most competitive art showcases in Pennsylvania, Becker said.

Becker said she feels “so proud” of Paholsky and the work she’s doing with Once Upon a Pesto. She said she hopes Paholsky’s journey can be an inspiration for undergraduate students who would like to pursue creative career paths.

“This is a real success story for Penn State. It really is — and more people do need to hear about it,” Becker said.

Before Once Upon a Pesto, Paholsky said she never could have imagined the international connections she would make with people in California, New Zealand, Australia and across Europe. One of them is Sandrine Delabriere, a French chef based in London whose expertise lies in Mediterranean food.

Paholsky connected with Delabriere on Instagram and participated in an Instagram Live interview on Paholsky’s Once Upon a Pesto account. Their interview attracted the most viewers Paholsky had ever had. Delabriere said she felt impressed by Paholsky’s professionalism and attention to detail.

“The content is very interesting. So that sounds obvious, but it's not that common. Quality is not a given,” Delabriere said. “And there's something that is very genuine about it; you can tell there's someone behind it.”

Paholsky hopes she can publish her own cookbook one day. In the meantime, she will continue to grow her Once Upon a Pesto brand and continue to share the magic with the world.

She chose the title “Once Upon a Pesto” because it reminds people of whimsical fairy tales and children. She wants her message to be clear: Cooking is for everyone, and it can be fun for all ages. Making food in the kitchen is a lot like playing with toys for adults, Paholsky said.

“You're experimenting, you're putting pieces together — and making something beautiful out of it.”