As a student at Penn State, Kelsey Buckholtz always felt addicted to gold stars. Any accolades of approval she could earn, whether through getting good grades, securing the most internships or being the best girlfriend, Buckholtz always went above and beyond to achieve perfection.

However, bubbling beneath the surface, Buckholtz suffered from severe anxiety — little to her knowledge.

After graduating with her degree in public relations in 2012, she moved to New Jersey with her boyfriend to start working a part-time dream job at a pharmaceutical company and attend graduate school at Rutgers University.

“We were in a new state living together for the first time,” Buckholtz said. “A lot of new stuff — new job, new school, new state, new roommate/boyfriend — just a lot. And I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Buckholtz’s anxiety started to reach its breaking point. After hustling in her job for years, taking on every project thrown at her and attending night classes to obtain her master’s degree in communication and information studies, Buckholtz finally received the promotion she wanted for so long.

But instead of experiencing a rush of excitement, Buckholtz felt like she did not deserve the job at all.

“[Despite] all of my training, all of my schooling and a master's degree, I'd been at the company for four years — I just felt like a complete imposter. I was like, ‘They're going to find out that I don't belong here and I'm going to get fired,’” Buckholtz said. “And I was just miserable. I loved the job. And I wanted to do a good job, [but] I just didn't feel like I was enough.”

Buckholtz began to feel depressed and, on top of her deteriorating mental health, she was still trying to be the perfect girlfriend, managing her and her boyfriend’s social calendars, making dinner every night and attempting to appear flawless.

Eventually, Buckholtz decided she needed help managing her stress and started to see a therapist. Sure enough, she was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, and she was flooded with relief. She could finally find the solutions she needed to feel better.

“Anxiety can be like a shortness of breath, panic attacks, sweating, dry mouth. It's just like an excessive worry or dread,” Buckholtz said. “It's usually future-focused, so it's kind of thinking about things in the future, worrying about worst case scenarios, and really catastrophizing the future.”

Buckholtz realized a lot of behavioral patterns throughout her life were focused on people-pleasing and perfectionism. She recognized her need for approval and need for validation from others were struggles many women around her grappled with as well.

These revelations spurred her idea to write a book to help women deal with the pressure they feel to be perfect. Buckholtz always had a passion for writing and felt eager to express what she had learned in words.

“I learned a lot of tactics that have helped me get through this, and it's a constant process,” Buckholtz said. “My brain still works that way — I still have anxiety. It doesn't go away, but when I have those people pleasing or perfectionistic thoughts, I'm able to reframe them. And I wanted to teach people these strategies.”

About a year ago, when the pandemic started, Buckholtz’s company started to work from home — she finally had the time to write the book she always dreamed of putting together.

“I started getting up at 6 a.m. every day before work and spending about two hours writing,” Buckholtz said. “And, I hired a writing coach to help me through the publishing process. I decided to self-publish on Amazon.”

All of her hard work paid off: Buckholtz’s book “Strong Calm Confident You” is now available for order on Amazon.

The novel is full of details about Buckholtz’s own personal journey toward ending the cycle of people-pleasing and perfectionism in her life in addition to journal prompts, exercises and tips to help women of all ages learn to live a happy, authentic life.

Buckholtz’s mom, Beth Ginck, said she feels proud of her daughter’s inspiring work and claims the book taught her some helpful strategies to incorporate into her own life.

“I love the book — I really do. It's been even very helpful for me because of my tendencies to people-please,” Ginck said. “We grew up in different generations, but some of those things have even helped me especially.”

Her daughter’s tips have assisted her with managing her own work-life balance.

Serving as a nurse her whole life and conditioned to self-sacrifice to take care of her family by her own mother, Ginck said she believes she may have set the example for Buckholtz to exhaust herself to please others.

Ginck said she thinks women of all generations can learn a beneficial tactic from the book.

Buckholtz’s college roommate Sarah Spivak read the book and instantly fell in love with it — Spivak said she’s proud of her friend.

“I think it's very well written… It feels like I could hear her voice in my head, which I thought was really relatable,” Spivak said. “It comes off very much like you're reading a book written by a peer who's gone through what you might be currently going through. It makes it more relatable that way, and I felt like I could really digest what I was reading about.”

Buckholtz’s husband, Chris Buckholtz, has learned how to support his wife through her anxiety over the years — even though it can be difficult for him to understand why she worries so much. He said he just reminds Buckholtz to refer to her own book when she starts to get overwhelmed.

Buckholtz admitted she will have to remind herself to take her own book’s advice when she’s having a rough day. She remembers the strategies that have helped her out of the pit of despair time and time again and moves on with her day.

Now, Buckholtz is thriving in the job that felt like it might crush her just two years ago — and she loves it. She is happily married to her husband and hopes she can help more women live authentically happy lifestyles.

Buckholtz wants women to realize there’s more to life than chasing impossible goals and searching for the approval from others. More than anything, she wants women to love themselves.

If she could give her college self some advice, it would be this:

“I think I’d just tell her that she was enough. I’d tell her she was enough, she was doing enough, she had enough and she is enough. You don’t have to try so hard to earn other people's approval, other people's love. People love you for who you are.”