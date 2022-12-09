Penn State alumna Jenny Eisenhauer and her husband opened up their own tattoo studio called Drip Studios, which can be found on 246 E. Calder Way.

Eisenhauer said she has always had an interest in art, and she never “strayed from the path of being an artist.” Her father was an artist as well and taught her many skills when she was a child.

Eisenhauer said she originally came to Penn State for her graphic design degree. However, she eventually switched her focus to video game art design.

Unfortunately, Eisenhauer said it was a grueling field, and she felt a little lost.

She said she had been getting tattoos before she had become an artist, but she never thought of it as a career path until one day when her husband was getting tattooed.

According to Eisenhauer, her husband’s tattoo artist asked if she was an artist and whether she wanted to become a tattoo artist herself. She declined at first.

“I had no desire to do that because there was a huge stigma around tattooing,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer said she agreed to become an apprentice after much convincing. During her apprenticeship, she said she was “working double shifts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and still going home to make dinner.”

Eisenhauer said as she spent more time in the industry, she realized she wasn’t wrong about her assumptions.

“There was a lot of drugs, alcohol and peer pressure,” Eisenhauer said. “I really had to put my foot down when it came to who I am and what my identity is.”

Eisenhauer said she always knew she wanted to open up her own luxurious, comfortable and inviting studio that was different from anywhere else.

“It suits her super well,” Victoria Reigle, one of Eisenhauer’s clients, said. “It’s a really welcoming space for all types of people, not just heavily tattooed biker guys.”

Eisenhauer said she and her husband wanted to make a space that represented both of them. She said they wanted a space that was modern because they’re both “open-minded to every type of person and thought process.”

The name “Drip” came about because the pair are into street style and sneakers, according to Eisenhauer.

“‘Drip’ is putting all the old-school tattoo studios in the past,” Eisenhauer said.

As a minoritized individual in the tattoo industry — in both gender and ethnicity — Eisenhauer said she encourages women “to take the step to be the change they want to see.”

According to Eisenhauer, what’s different about her studio from others is that she strives to make customers’ experience personalized to them and their tattoo.

“If the tattoo is important to you, it’s important to me,” Eisenhauer said.

Another one of Eisenhauer’s clients, Lauren Paschall, said Eisenhauer is “genuine and can get along with anyone.” She added that Eisenhauer is “excited to do everything.”

According to Paschall, she and Eisenhauer collaborated frequently to create unique designs that Paschall loved.

Paschall also said Eisenhauer empathizes with the importance of the tattoos that Paschall wants.

“She really gets to know you and makes the tattoo something special for you,” Reigle said. “I have [over 15] tattoos done by Eisenhauer, and there’s not one I would change.”

Both Eisenhauer’s clients and her parents said they’re extremely happy for her, her husband and their business.

Drip Studios is open 1-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.

“If there was one thing I always placed bets on, it was myself,” Eisenhauer said. “I think more people should strive for their dreams.”

