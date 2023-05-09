Penn State Ally House residents share feelings on having a ‘safe’ living space

During Necla Kara’s experience at New Student Orientation, he lived in a men’s single gender dorm, forcing him to be on “high alert.”

“I lived [there] as a trans man who has not had top or bottom surgery, and every time I showered, I’d feel like I had to hide my entire body somehow,” Kara (senior-microbiology and Spanish) said.

Kara discovered Penn State’s Ally House — a Living Learning Community located in West Residence Halls, which serves as “LGBT+ and ally-specific” student housing on campus.

When Kara moved into Ally House after NSO, he was among the 20 residents.

Now, Ally House is home to 60 residents, according to Kara.

Many residents of Ally House expressed that it’s “important” for them to have their own housing in order to feel more “comfortable” and “safe.”

As the current president of Ally House, Kara said he “feels safer” in the space because he feels like he can talk to people in charge more than if he lived in a standard residence hall.

“I feel comfortable being outwardly queer. I feel comfortable decorating my room to be queer, and I feel comfortable taking my shirt off,” Kara (senior-microbiology and Spanish) said.

Kara said being “queer” is a “big part” of who he is.

“If I had to hide that all the time, I think I’d be pretty miserable,” Kara said.

Yousef Kara, the current treasurer of Ally House and Necla’s sibling, recounted when they previously lived in a standard residence hall, they felt “a lot more isolated.”

“I kind of felt like people were staring at me while I was in the bathroom, but now I don’t have to experience that,” Yousef (senior-math education) said.

Kaleb Holdren, a general body member of Ally House, said Ally House allowed him to meet more transgender and queer students, but he specifically appreciates the “gender-neutral bathroom aspect” of Ally House.

“The bathroom situation was what I was most concerned about when living in a dorm, and I feel a lot safer now that I’m in Ally House,” Holdren (sophomore-linguistics) said.

While living in Ally House, Yousef said they aren’t concerned about their gender and sexuality “being used against” them.

“I don’t have to worry about not being able to access certain bathrooms, not being able to be shirtless and not being able to exist as a trans person without people questioning my identity,” Yousef said.

Necla said his first few years at Ally House were “important.”

“You come to Penn State, and you may not have any friends, and you want to see people like you,” he said. “In Ally House, you go there, and you know everybody has had some similar experiences to you.”

Currently, Necla said Ally House is trying to expand to the entirety of Watts Hall.

“We currently have two floors in Watts, but only 1 ½ floors registered under [Ally House] in the system,” Necla said.

Yousef said Ally House lacks advertisements across campus.

“I think part of the reason the Ally House is not advertised well is because the university doesn’t give us the light of day,” they said. “We don’t have as many resources as we should, and that is directly shown through how little people know about us.”

Necla agreed, describing Ally House as “very unknown” on campus.

“I only knew about it because my older sibling who went here mentioned it right before I applied for Penn State, so I barely got in,” he said.

According to Penn State Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications Lisa Powers, the university provides support and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals through a comprehensive range of education, information and services,” while working “to create and maintain an inclusive environment and to accomplish this offers workshops for faculty and staff, a lecture series, mentoring program, discussion groups, other signature programs, summer and winter break resources, identity-based resources, a Peer Education Program and other confidential services.”

Additionally, the Gender Inclusive Housing option is provided to students through the Accepted Students Program during the admissions process.

“The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity provides information to the community and responds directly to any inquiries related to this Living Learning Community. It is possible that more can be done to alert students to this potential option for housing, and the center is considering various avenues for future semesters,” Powers said via email. “It is the center’s – and Penn State’s – goal to respond to the needs of our students and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment in which to live and learn.”

For Holdren, he said it was “difficult” for him to get into Ally House.

“There’s been some issues when placing people in Ally [House],” Holdren said. “I personally think the higher-ups who do housing don’t do the best job at communicating with Ally [House].”

Necla followed up by saying Ally House “never has much” staff participation in their organization.

“It is pretty much a purely student-run organization,” he said. “We recently got a housing coordinator to come to all of our meetings. She has seriously helped us so much. However, she is volunteering and isn’t getting paid.”

Yousef commented it was “absurd” that a living option for transgender students would be “entirely” student-run.

“We should have some administrative help,” Yousef said.

Necla said he thinks it would benefit Ally House’s staff and executive board if they were paid for “attending meetings,” similar to “other WHRA positions.”

If Ally House was not an option for LGBTQ people, Necla said people could be put in a situation with “unsupportive roommates” and could “face discrimination every day.”

“I’ve known some queer folks who have dropped out of Penn State because they couldn’t find a community, and I’ve known some trans folks who have felt unsafe and have been essentially cast out of their rooms,” Necla said.

Yousef agreed and said “trans people, especially,” do not have other options.

Necla said he started a “fundraising initiative” where residents host “yearly drag shows,” which are advertised on Ally House’s Instagram page.

“We raise money for folks who need gender-affirming surgery because it’s extremely expensive,” Necla said. “We’ve raised money for about four to five students since I’ve been here.”

Necla said one of the people who benefitted from the fundraiser received “facial feminization surgery,” which usually costs “upwards of $30,000.”

“These surgeries are life-saving for people’s mental health, and they help you pass if you want to pass,” Necla said.

Yousef said when a person “comes out as queer,” they are “often ostracized” from their family or friend groups.

“Coming to college, some of us might have no one,” they said.

Yousef said residents need Ally House in order to be able “to live in on-campus housing with other people.”

“Ally House isn’t just something we do for fun, but it’s really about survival and safety,” Yousef said. “And being able to have not only community, but support.”

