Savoir Faire is Penn State’s only all-female a cappella group on campus. Twenty-seven years after the group was founded in 1996, the members are still united through their passion and love for the music they create and the friendships they’ve found along the way.

President Sara Bashaw recently updated the group’s mission statement: “Savoir Faire’s main mission is to create a music-filled foundation in which all members can have lifelong friendships, a space to grow, a lot of fun and a place to sing.”

Bashaw (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said she joined Savoir Faire to have an outlet outside of her academics as well as to continue singing beyond high school.

“I just really wanted a supportive system, and I found that through a lot of the girls that joined the group,” Bashaw said. “It’s a great place to have fun and do something I love, which is singing.”

Savoir Faire rehearses twice a week, with hours increasing before a concert, according to Bashaw. The women also arrange all of their own music.

Savoir Faire performs in fall and spring concerts every year where members sing a setlist of about 10 songs, Bashaw said.

They also perform during THON and outside of the Student Book Store on Sunday mornings after home football games, among additional gigs throughout the year.

According to Bashaw, Savoir Faire lets all members watch the audition process — not just executives.

“We always make sure everyone is on the same page,” Bashaw said. “Everyone has to say yes to you before you’re accepted into the group.”

Music director Ava Del Rio said she loves the collaboration between the women in Savoir Faire.

“Being in an [executive] board position, the biggest role I have is making sure no one person’s opinion matters more than anyone else’s,” Del Rio (senior-chemistry) said.

Kitana Slomovitz said the group is “democratic.”

“Every decision we ever make is passed by the entire group,” Slomovitz (freshman-community, environment and development) said. “No matter your prior experience, your voice matters.”

Ashnaa Bhide said she can see how the group’s togetherness has “shaped them all into stronger women.”

“I feel like by senior year, I’m going to be so emotional because I’ve known everyone since I was a baby in college,” Bhide (sophomore-cybersecurity) said.

Savoir Faire’s members have personal connections to the group as well.

“Savoir Faire was a wonderful opportunity for me to get myself out of my shell and put myself in a situation where I don’t know everyone, but we all have a love for music in common, and I love that,” Slomovitz said.

Slomovitz said while she was in high school, it was a “challenge” to put herself out there, and the best “tool” to help with that was music.

“A part of wanting to join is we’re all wanting to belong, and it's wonderful because we all do. We always find something that we share in common with someone else,” Slomovitz said. “It’s wonderful because it’s such a great place where we can be ourselves.”

Del Rio also said there are no members currently in Savoir Faire who are music majors.

“We all come from diverse majors,” she said. “I probably never would have met any of them if I didn’t join Savoir Faire.”

Bhide joined Savoir Faire her freshman year, and while she said she was initially nervous, she described the group as “nothing but welcoming.”

“It was kind of like joining a little family,” Bhide said. “It was honestly the turnaround of my college experience — meeting a group of girls who wanted to see me succeed.”

Bhide described her fellow members’ excitement as “infectious.”

“They really have taught me to step outside my comfort zone and do things that may seem scary but always end up being really fun,” Bhide commented.

Other than being the only all-female a cappella group, the Savoir Faire women have a “shared passion” for music and friendship.

“I think something that unites us beyond the female empowerment dynamic is definitely our passion for music,” Bashaw said. “A lot of us have backgrounds in music lessons or performing in some capacity.”

Del Rio shared a similar idea, describing Savoir Faire as a “sisterhood.”

“From the moment I met the girls, I walked into the room, and it was a feeling I didn’t experience anywhere else,” Del Rio said.

Slomovitz said Savoir Faire members share “little commonalities” amongst them.

“We are an all-female a cappella group that is rooted in uplifting each other in the spirit of creating good-quality, good-sounding music that you can take pride in performing,” Slomovitz said.

Del Rio touched on the process of picking the group’s setlist and mentioned how the group’s passion for music shines through in their song choices.

“I would say we all have a passion for creating music that we love with the people who will become our best friends,” Del Rio said.

Bhide referred again to Savoir Faire as “her second family.”

“I would say Savoir Faire is a friend group based on a shared love for music that has expanded into a second family who I can rely on for anything,” Bhide said.

Bhide also recounted the first time she had heard the group sing as “amazing and mind-blowing.”

“It was the best thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” she said. “Ava and Sara push us to be our best because they know we can do it. We’re doing this together and growing together.”

