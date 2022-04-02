At center stage sat a green armchair, a toilet plunger to its left and a mug to its right, as the house lights dimmed and Peter Witkowski walked in donning a robe.

He took his place as narrator in the green chair and prepared to tell his “coming-of-age story set in a world of swords and sorcery.”

"Rael the Brave" runs until Saturday at Penn State's Theatre Building Room 6.

The audience came dressed in their pajamas as Witkowski (senior-acting) asked them to introduce the company they brought with them — stuffed animals.

Witkowski led with a disclaimer, informing the audience that the bedtime story performance contains strong language, heavy themes and fantasy violence.

The story centers around Rael, a young teenage boy from Redpass who loves to spend his time in The Great Oak Forest chasing clouds, listening for fairies and picking appleberries for his mother. There, he is tasked by the Wise Old Man of the Forest with a journey.

Giving him a chime to guide him if Rael found himself lost, the WOMF sends Rael on his way to kill the Turrifex and reach the Iron Castle.

Joining him on his quest is nonbinary Kirby Blane from Kommetgrad, who at first was surprised to journey with Rael, a quiet, young teenager.

Together, they journey toward their destination, encountering a few obstacles along the way, including a group of soldiers whose crass language elicited a few rounds of laughs from the intimate audience.

Taking a blue roan horse along with them — portrayed by a mop — Kirby teaches Rael important lessons throughout their quest, including how to properly use Rael’s trusty wooden stick, which was later replaced by a toilet-plunger sword.

Trekking through caves to find the Sphinx of Lifstrasa, riddles were solved, secret pasts were revealed and emotional moments were shared before the pair of unlikely friends reached their destination: The Iron Castle to face the beast-like Turrifex.

The 10-chapter coming-of-age tale was written and performed by Witkowski, narrating the story while simultaneously portraying each character.

“There’s no pretense about it. I am Peter. I am directly reading to you, the audience member, and I go into the characters and stuff, but at the end of the day, I am just reading you a story," Witkowski said.

Witkowski said he was inspired by his childhood when developing his story.

“My inspiration came from thinking back to when I was a kid and my mom would read me 'Harry Potter' or 'Lord of the Rings' at bedtime,” Witkowski said. “A lot of people’s first introduction to theatre and the world of fantasy is their parents giving them this gift of another world and a sweeping adventure.”

Witkowski’s performance reflected his love of voice acting and the intimacy of a bedtime story.

“I really liked the idea of just being read a story, and that’s why I have everyone coming in pj’s, encouraging them to bring stuffed animals and keeping everyone comfortable,” Witkowski said.

The audience gave a lasting round of applause when Witkowski concluded his tale with a classic “the end.”

Audience member Sophie Nicholson said she enjoyed the performance.

“This is totally my thing. This is my type of story, and it made me think of my own favorite book that I read when I was a kid,” Nicholson (sophomore-acting) said. “Just getting to experience that story in such depth was a real joy.”

Dakota Fair connected the performance with a personal passion of his.

“I thought it was awesome,” Fair said. “I’m a big Dungeons and Dragons fan and just fantasy in general. The entire thing basically just felt like a play of a Dungeons and Dragons session, which I thought was super awesome and fun.”

Throughout the performance, the audience listened intently, erupted in laughs and gasped at plot twists.

Korey Grecek reflected on Witkowski’s talent.

“I think it’s a very hard task for one person to put on a show all by himself,” Grecek (sophomore-acting) said. “I feel like your imagination really takes over because of the imagery of the words.”

