Internationally-acclaimed drag queen, filmmaker and 1996 alumnus Josh Grannell returned to Penn State via Zoom on Wednesday during a free showing of his feature film “All About Evil” in the HUB-Robeson Center.

As part of its LGBTQ History Month programming, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted Grannell, known as Peaches Christ in drag, to speak about the details of creating the film and his time at Penn State.

While he said his original dream was to attend New York University, Grannell said financially it simply was out of the question. Instead, he said with the financial support the university offered, Penn State was the right path to take.

“Penn State was basically not my first choice,” Grannell said. “I thought I needed to be in the big city and the thought of being in State College — in the middle of Pennsylvania — felt like a horror movie to me.”

Grannell said while he was originally not drawn to the area, he quickly became involved in several queer and trans activist organizations, including the Lesbian Avengers and the Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Student Alliance, as well as the student filmmakers organization. He said at the end of the day he is thankful for his time at Penn State.

Describing the genre of horror movies as “cathartic,” Grannell said his earliest projects at Penn State were often reflective of this love for gore and guts.

One project, titled “Penn State Black and Blue,” documented the increasing rates of gay bashing at the university during Grannell’s junior year. He said he wanted to “show people what the f— this really looked like” by showing actual videos of queer people who had been assaulted in hate crimes.

While working on his senior thesis project, “Jizzmopper: A Love Story,” Grannell said he really discovered his drag persona, Peaches Christ. Grannell said he began his drag journey with no intentions to receive the level of fame he has.

“I wasn’t planning for success,” Grannell said. “I was always sort of doing the thing that was interesting to me, the thing that was going to make me happy as a creative person.”

After graduating from Penn State with a film degree in 1996, Grannell said he found his way to San Francisco and began “doing what [he] wanted to do.”

Inspired by horror and exploitation movie legends such as Herschell Gordon Lewis and Doris Wishman, Grannell’s 2010 film “All About Evil” is a female-centered twist on the classic slasher film.

The film follows the grisly tale of Deborah Tennis, played by Natasha Lyonne, as she returns to take care of her father’s movie theater following his death. After murdering her own mother in the theater lobby, Tennis accidentally plays the security tape for the viewers in the audience.

After the audience mistakes it for a fake horror film and applauds Tennis for her ability to capture something “real,” she quickly becomes hungry for stardom and blood. She begins making more movies showing her murdering innocent victims who simply get in her way.

Also starring prominent actors such as Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mink Stole and Grannell as Peaches Christ, the film is a nearly two-hour blood and comedy filled extravaganza that gives audiences a more campy approach to the horror genre.

With Halloween right around the corner, CSGD Program Coordinator Eric Duran said the horror movie showing was a great opportunity to bring back a Penn State alumnus. Duran said this was the first time he was able to watch the film and loved the B-list horror movie feel it gave off.

Jared Kehler, a 2019 Penn State film graduate, said when Grannell first came to Penn State during his freshman year in 2015 to present “All About Evil,” Kehler wasn't able to attend. This time around though, Kehler said he heard about the event through CSGD’s social media and wanted to “see what alumni are doing after graduation.”

While he said he doesn’t always enjoy “violent, realistic horror,” Kehler also said he enjoyed the way this film presented it in an “over-the-top” manner that gave way to more comedic moments.

Though not familiar with Grannell’s work beforehand, Kehler said he appreciated the opportunity to hear Grannell speak more about the making of “All About Evil” and his time at Penn State as an undergraduate student.

“I really enjoyed it,” Kehler said. “It has a certain — and I don’t say this in a bad-way — but low-budget quality… it’s also a comedy in a way, and I just really liked how it combined all of those elements together.”

