The Paul Robeson Cultural Center partnered with the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development and Hillel from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday evening to present "The Black-Jew Dialogues: A Multicultural Comedy."

The multimedia and multicultural comedy show, hosted by comedy duo Ron Jones and Jenna Goldberg, aimed to display the perspectives of both Black and Jewish experiences throughout history as well as in today’s changing world.

Collin Wildridge, the program coordinator for the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development, was the one who chose to bring the performance to the HUB.

“We’re trying to build those complex skills of social justice, change-making and interfaith dialogue,” Wildridge said. “Ron and his co-presenters always do such a good job of showing those skills and making it fun and engaging.”

The two-person show included conversation, video elements, a slideshow, puppets as well as skits with costumes and props.

Jones introduced the performance by notifying the audience that some of the content covered in the comedy could come off as offensive.

“These cultural issues that we have — race, gender, identity, religion, fill in the blank — it’s not that they’re hard to deal with,” Jones said. “It’s that we don’t deal with them enough.”

A video montage played on a projector screen showed a puppet going around to college students and asking them to weigh in on traditional stereotypes. Eventually, the puppet also got the students to tell racial and religious jokes.

Jones and Goldberg discussed how poking fun at those topics may have been okay in the past, but it’s frowned upon now.

The majority of the dialogue toward the beginning of the show involved Jones and Goldberg educating both each other and the audience about life as a Black or Jewish person through sketches.

One skit involved both performers putting on dresses and picking up handbags to portray elderly women sitting on a bench and conversing in the park.

The two characters in the skit argued about who gets up earlier to cook food for their family. Goldberg’s character commented on how her grandson was mugged by a “violent” Black man, while Jones’ character called Jewish people “cheap.”

A more intense scene utilized sports equipment, a gun, a hood resembling those worn by the Ku Klux Klan, and more to express “a walk in [Jones’] shoes.”

Goldberg did a similar skit involving a scarf that had the Star of David on one side and the Israeli flag on the other. Goldberg commented that not all Jewish people support Israel’s actions.

At the end of the show, a conversation opened up between audience members and the actors. Jones and Goldberg also discussed reactions other groups have had to “The Black-Jew Dialogues.”

Leslie Laing, Penn State’s director of adult learner programs, attended the show and spoke on its effectiveness.

“We have to go back to a place where we can find humor and find joy in the stresses of life, and ‘The Black-Jew Dialogues’ was very entertaining,” Laing said. “I think it would be a great basis for students to attend, watch [and] participate [and] perhaps even re-craft, so they can take elements of it back to their student organizations for discussion.”

