Though some students define their dreams as unrealistic, many have worked out a compromise with reality to implement their passions into careers — confronting the battle between following a passion and chasing a pot of gold.

Tommy Bennett said he would pursue a career in dance therapy if he was guaranteed success and didn’t have to go to college.

“One thing that's really cool about dance is the fact that it transcends cultural and language barriers,” Bennett (sophomore-psychology) said. “You don't necessarily need to understand what someone is saying in order to understand how they are expressing themselves.”

Bennett said his dream stems from his love of dance as well as his interest in psychology and human emotions.

Similar to Bennett, Anton Aluquin said while his current career aspirations don’t necessarily go hand-in-hand with his dream occupation, his desire to help people brings the two together.

“What I'd want to do is be in a position — whether it be in politics or in advocacy — where I would be able to help other people, [specifically] immigrants and Asian populations in the U.S.,” Aluquin (sophomore-immunology and infectious disease) said.

Inspired by his parents who emigrated from the Philippines, Aluquin said he wants to “help [immigrants] come to terms with what it means to be American,” because he realizes it’s overwhelming.

Instead of pursuing a career in politics and advocacy, Aluquin said he chose to take the medical route so he could still help people but in a more financially stable way.

“It's easier to be a doctor and then an advocate rather than [to be] an advocate [turned] doctor,” Aluquin said.

While Aluquin said he plans to pursue his dreams after establishing his career, Kynan Bohner said he has already implemented his passion and plans to continue it throughout his life.

With an interest in philosophy, Bohner (freshman-actuarial science and economics) said if he was guaranteed success, he would become a philosophy or ethics professor.

Bohner said he enjoys philosophy because “it's most applicable to everyday life and for finding happiness, tranquility and purpose for everyone.”

Despite his passion for philosophy, however, Bohner said he believes he would be more successful pursuing a career in finance.

“The phrase ‘just do what you love’ isn't applicable,” Bohner said. “Success, if it is what you're going for, is something you need to shoot for.”

Contrary to Bohner’s beliefs about success, MJ Scheck said she thinks people should pursue their passions as long as they’re fully committed.

As an artist, Scheck (sophomore-psychology and neuroscience) said she would travel and paint landscapes if she knew it would be a success.

Although she loves art, Scheck said the stigma around choosing art as a career deterred her from pursuing it further.

“In high school, I gave up art just to [take] math or science classes,” Scheck said. “I felt like that was expected of me.”

Also familiar with living up to expectations, Nathan Kim said he put his dream of opening a sushi restaurant and bar aside to study economics.

“My parents fund my education, so I have to major in something they will approve of,” Kim (freshman-economics and statistics) said. “My restaurant business wouldn't be what they would approve of.”

For Jhade Carney and Lindsey Singletary, their dream jobs are also just that — dreams.

Carney (freshman-biobehavioral health) said she grew up loving movies and always wanted to become an actress, but she never got into acting because she said pursuing her passion was risky.

“Being an actor is one in a million,” Carney said.

While Singletary’s (sophomore-biotechnology) dream to become an influencer on YouTube is not as seemingly unattainable, she never seriously pursued it as a career.

Instead, Singletary relied on her other passion for science to determine her future.

“You could have more than one passion,” Singletary said. “There's no right answer, [and] there's no wrong answer. It's just ultimately up to you.”

With a similar mentality about self-fulfilled destinies, Bennett said he would advise others to make life and career decisions based on “yourself” and no one else.

“In the end, that's who's always going to be there. That's the person who's going to determine your happiness.”