This year, Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art is celebrating its 50th anniversary with new exhibitions, events and festivities.

On Wednesday evening, exhibition curators Brandi Breslin, Patrick McGrady, Joyce Robinson and Adam Thomas hosted “Museum Conversation: Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty” — a Zoom webinar detailing the Palmer’s anniversary exhibition.

The webinar focused on the Palmer’s most recent exhibition “Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty," which will be on display until Dec. 18.

The anniversary exhibition celebrates and examines the first 50 years of the Palmer with a selection of 74 paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints and photographs drawn from the museum’s permanent collection. These works were especially chosen to fit into four thematic sections: History, Place, Community and Future.

The webinar began with a presentation by museum director Erin Cole on various aspects of the new exhibition. A notable piece in the collection is a 30-foot-long timeline detailing the museum's most notable events in the last five decades.

This timeline documents significant additions to the collection and groundbreaking exhibitions, as well as the institution’s 1987 renaming in honor of James and Barbara Palmer — who donated $2 million toward a major addition to the building and later gifted their collection to the museum.

“'Looking at Who We Are' reflects on this storied history while considering our connection to the communities we serve, the place we live and our future,” Cole said.

According to Cole, the webinar is the first in a series of events offered this fall in connection with this exhibition — others include in-person talks, virtual talks, Art After Hours events, family days and community days.

Patrick McGrady, a Charles V. Hallman Senior Curator, moved on to focus on the "History" section of the exhibit.

McGrady noted that this section “looks at how art records and conveys history," but also “examines how art helps to create history."

According to McGrady, each thematic section features a main work, which serves to form the foundation of the rest of that section — with Tompkins Harrison Matteson’s “First Communion in the New World” being the central work in the History section.

“The museum's collection reflects objects that record and convey stories ranging from ancient Greece to indigenous cultures,” McGrady said. “The Northwestern United States objects that can tell us who we are, or who we were, as long as we’re willing to listen."

Following McGrady, curator of American art Adam Thomas presented on the "Place" section.

“Asking questions about place, as you know, is much more than a kind of physical location, but the way in which we relate to our places,” Thomas said.

At the Palmer, the Place section highlights the state of Pennsylvania and its connections to the nation and wider world, according to Thomas.

Boasting 16 works in a variety of media — including prints, photographs and watercolor — this section aims to examine foundational myths and their relationship to a place’s character and development.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s work, “Indian Country Today,” serves as the centerpiece of this section and focuses on “attempts to counter persistent stereotypes about American Indians,” according to Thomas’ presentation.

“The borders and boundaries between the States and between the other nations to the north and to the south are somewhat in question — blurred through dripping paint,” Thomas said. “In a sense, kind of questioning the shifting boundaries and the legacies of the ways in which various boundaries have been redrawn across various centuries.”

The section also features work that relates directly to Penn State as a place, and how this has shifted over time — including works depicting past architecture of the university and how it has changed through the years.

Joyce Robinson, assistant director of the Palmer, went on to focus on the "Community" section of the Palmer’s newest exhibit.

“In some ways, I think the simplest part of this exhibition is about community,” Robinson said. “Community focuses on our shared experiences and social interactions.”

This portion of the exhibit occupies the entire back wall and, as Robinson explained, is appropriately positioned opposite the timeline.

The focal point of the Community section is a work by Simon Dinnerstein entitled “The Fulbright Triptych.”

Robinson explained that one reason this work was chosen to be the center of the Community section is because it was purchased with funds provided by the “Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art,” a membership organization that funds new works and exhibitions.

The section also contains the work of Philip Pearlstein and Mary E. Godfrey — who Robinson noted was the “first full time Black faculty member at Penn State,” among other artists.

Brandi Breslin, director of education for the Palmer, presented on the last section of the exhibition: "Future."

Within the new display, the Future section looks to explore hope and purposeful planning for future possibilities, according to Breslin’s presentation.

Eleanor Antin’s “Going Home,” from her larger collection entitled “Roman Allegories,” serves as the centerpiece for this section.

Breslin said that Antin’s inspiration for the piece comes from “driving through Southern California, and at some point, catching sight of the ocean and [being] struck by this thought of a comparison to the ancient city of Pompeii."

Antin uses these works to demonstrate the idea of history repeating itself.

“[The work] evokes a sense of the future in that these things that have happened multiple times in the past may well happen again in the future,” Breslin said. “Along with that, she gives us this jolt of absurdism.”

The Future section also features works from American artists like Minna Wright Citron and Riva Helfond. It showcases works from lithographs, etching and engravings to paintings, photography and more.

Overall, “Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty,” boasts works from many different features artists, including many recognizable names like Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alexander Rodchenko and many more.

Students and members of the community are encouraged to attend this “exceptional exhibition that vividly communicates our goal to present 50 years of the Palmer Museum in a new light,” Cole said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT