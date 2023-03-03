Our reflection on spring semester 2023 so far | Been There, Done That

After a bit of a hiatus, “Been There, Done That Podcast” co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft return for a new addition of the podcast.

The duo share what they’ve been up to the past few weeks and go through all of the activities in February that Penn State students participate in to keep busy.

They start by sharing their personal experiences with THON and State Patty’s Day, as well as their anticipation for spring break and graduation in just a few short months.

