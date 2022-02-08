A handful — or bunful — of Penn State students have had the opportunity to “meat” two Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers and relish in their experiences as they drive a Wienermobile across the country since Feb. 3.

The Oscar Mayer meat and cold cut company — which has been producing hot dogs, bacon, bologna and other meat products since 1883 — introduced its first Wienermobile to the streets of America in 1936.

Carl Mayer, nephew of German immigrant and company founder Oscar Mayer, developed the idea for the mobile meat-machines as a form of on-the-road public relations, according to current Hotdoggers Niki Sasiela and Marcelo Nylund.

After a short hiatus, the company reintroduced the Wienermobiles for a 50th anniversary celebration in 1986 and began the Hotdogger program, sending out drivers to tour the country, Sasiela said.

The company now runs a “meat fleet” of six Wienermobiles, with two Hotdoggers stationed in each vehicle, Nylund, who goes by Mustard Marcelo, said. Each rolling frank has a custom license plate with names like “OH I WISH” and “WEENR.”

Throughout Nyland’s journey, he said he has already visited 20 states during the first half of his year-long Wiener residency, which runs from June through June.

Twelve Hotdoggers are selected each year from an application pool of “thousands” of potential recruits, according to Nylund.

The Hotdoggers then embark on a year-long cross country trek in the “27-foot-long hot dog on wheels,” Sasiela said.

“One of the big perks is [the Hotdogger program] creates such a big network,” Nylund said. “It’s such a unique job that sometimes the only people who can relate to you are the people who did it before.”

Sasiela said current drivers often keep in touch with “alumni Hotdoggers” and often take time to “ketchup” over dinner while on the road.

“Sometimes just having a home-cooked meal or feeling like you're at home when you’re on the road is nice,” Sasiela said. “There’s 34 years of Hotdoggers that have done this, so they’re all over the country, all over the world.”

Sasiela said networking with alumni can also help current Hotdoggers “establish their career.”

Although she studied marketing at DePaul University, Sasiela said some of her team members come from diverse educational backgrounds including biology majors and even a first grade teacher.

Aside from the advertising and PR work they do, Sasiela said the Hotdoggers get to spend time engaging with the local communities they visit.

“I did a whole week where I worked with an organization called Special Spaces that redesigned bedrooms for kids fighting cancer,” Sasiela said.

She said driving children and their families around in the Wienermobile for a whole week was a “special moment” in her life.

For Nylund, traveling across the country helped him shatter his preconceived notions of certain locations, such as his newfound love for Waterloo, Iowa.

“Iowa has the nicest people in the world,” he said. “They were so gracious, and they understood that even for us, it’s a job, and it can be stressful.”

He said he had never met anyone from Iowa before becoming a Hotdogger, but it’s now one of his favorite states.

Donning their brand-new yellow and red hot dog themed sweatsuits, Sasiela and Nylund climbed in the driver's seat and “shot-bun” respectively, buckled their “meatbelts” and embarked on the streets of State College.

Sasiela and Nylund have been on the road for seven months and spent the last month together in the Wienermobile called “RELSHME.”

Although driving the vehicle is “most comparable to a small bus or RV,” Wienermobiles are officially classified by the Department of Transportation simply as “Wienermobiles,” meaning they belong to their own unique classification of vehicle, according to Nylund.

The mobile morsels are custom built and aren’t like any other vehicle on the road, but they only require a normal driver’s license to operate, according to Nylund.

“Little kids think it can fly,” Nylund said, “because of the way it looks.”

The “Lambor-wienie” door, as Sasiela called it, opens in a spaceship-like manner to reveal the only entrance into the Wienermobile.

The inside of the vehicle is equipped with six mustard-yellow and ketchup-red colored seats, bowling alley style carpeting and a mural of blue skies overhead.

Driving down the road, the so-called “Wienermobile effect,” is in full force. People stop to wave, take pictures and even pull over their cars to gander and honk at the staggering sausage.

Nylund said making people smile and seeing “tangible emotional results” of the Wienermobile is the “best part of the job.”

During its stops, people often use the Wienermobile as a way to “come together” and “form a community over something silly,” Sasiela said. “Random people will have conversations with each other for an hour in front of the Wienermobile.”

Nylund said some of the interactions he’s had on the road taught him how to be a more “genuine person.”

“Every person that you ‘meat’ — whether they’re a stranger or a person that you’ve known all your life — you don’t know what they’re going through,” Nylund said. “With this job, you’re able to spark joy… If you could do that organically without having a Wienermobile, that can be as touching, if not more touching.”

This lesson helped create part of who Nylund is as a person, which he said he knows because alumni Hotdoggers are “very kind,” and they know how to talk to and understand people they’ve never met.

In addition to the connections Hotdoggers make on the road, Nylund said the job is a unique way for students to “mustard up” their resumes straight out of college and a good way to get their “foot in the door” — or perhaps their dog in the bun — when applying for jobs.

The Wienermobile comes to Penn State annually near the end of January, Sasiela said. It was sandwiched between the HUB-Robeson Center and Osmond Laboratory from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Students were able to speak with Sasiela and Nylund about their experiences as Hotdoggers and step inside and look around the Wienermobile.

Penn State student Molly Dieterle emerged from the frollicking frank with a smile across her face. Having only seen the Wienermobile on Instagram, she said she was “so excited” when she saw it on campus and even considered what it would be like to drive one.

“Traveling all the time? That sounds so fun,” Dieterle (freshman-accounting) said.

Peter Bachman said he would get his driver’s license just to drive the Wienermobile because he has never “seen a wiener in this way.”

“It’s a big ol’ wiener on wheels,” Bachman (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

Several curious students asked if the Hotdoggers spend their nights together in the graceful glizzy.

Although he said it’s not a “Wieniebago,” Nylund said the two have a running joke that there is a hot tub in the back of the Wienermobile filled with hot dog water.

For some students, like Danielle Beechey, seeing the rolling ration invokes nostalgia.

For Beechey, she saw a Wienermobile once before at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan when she was a young child.

She said when she first saw it in Michigan, she thought it was “interesting and funny,” and now everytime she sees it on campus she wants to come back and see it again.

One passerby even exclaimed he could “look at this thing all day.”

Sasiela and Nylund said they will be on campus hosting classroom visits and outreach events until Tuesday night.

There will be a Zoom information session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for recent college graduates who want to become Hotdoggers themselves and “travel the country in a PR firm on wheels.”

“It’s ridiculous, and that’s the point,” Sasiela said.

