Over two decades after the musical's debut, the original Broadway cast of “The Lion King” reunited for a Q&A hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

As part of "The Broadway Cast Reunion Series," Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon moderated a conservation between the cast members. The free event was streamed on YouTube Live.

The event began with the introduction of Tony and Grammy award winner Heather Headley.

Headley, who played Nala, spoke about her experience prior to “The Lion King” — she was in the musical “Ragtime.”

A fellow “Ragtime” cast member inspired Headley to pursue the role of Nala.

“She said, ‘On the record, you need to stay with the cast of Ragtag … off the record, you have to go and do ‘The Lion King,’” Healdey said. “She goes, ‘If you stay here, they will always see you as an understudy, and I think that you can go to this show. It could be amazing, and [you’d] be a lead in this show.’”

Following this, more original cast members were introduced, including Tom Alan Robbins, Max Casella, Geoff Hoyle, Lindiwe Dlamini and Bradley Gibson.

Before the cast answered questions, the group paid respects to Jason Raize, the original Simba, who died in 2004.

Gibson is currently playing Simba and said he is incredibly grateful to take on the role.

“There's so many great men on Broadway who played the role. ... [Now] I'm a part of this legacy,” Gibson said. “It's a brotherhood — it's a huge honor just to see a man of color on stage play a prince and take a throne. It's powerful, it's beautiful and it's an honor.”

The conversation then segued over to the boar and meerkat duo of Timon and Pumbaa, played respectively by Casella and Robbins.

“My costume weighed almost 50 pounds, and I had to run in and I had to kneel down in it,” Robbins said. “It takes a toll, but the time we spent rehearsing this show was some of the happiest rehearsal time I've ever spent.”

Casella talked about a few costume mishaps that happened on stage.

“The harness broke — just dropped to the floor,” Casella said. “And I'm like, 'I can't work with this.' This is insane.”

Hoyle, the original Zazu, spoke briefly about his costume experience as well.

“I had the gun for the wings, and I would hold this gun. That would open the wings, and then my right hand was the head stick, which would operate the head, which is kind of like a slinky head,” Hoyle said. “Then the right finger index was the mouth, and then the thumb was the eyes.”

During the event, Bannon read an email from Tim Rice, the show’s lyricist. Rice spread well wishes and applauded everyone involved in the show.

Headley said her favorite moment from the show came at the ending. But, she said the other cast members had their own “little secret moments.”

“I had fights with the crew a lot, so we were always pranking each other, and so a lot of stuff was happening in the wings,” Headley said.

As the event concluded, Lessack said the reunion series is important.

“‘The Lion King’ is still one of the most popular touring shows in the country, and we created this series to bring up a connection of engagement to patrons that are dying to enter the theater again."

