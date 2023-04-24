Students involved in Penn State Opulence have used the art of drag performance to learn more about themselves and the world — despite transforming into different personas on stage.

Opulence’s Decades Drag Show on April 13 at 3 Dots Downtown took audience members on “a journey through the most iconic eras in music and fashion.”

According to Opulence performers Hazel Nutspread and Chemicole — otherwise known as Hazel Giacomucci and Cole Thomas, respectively — preparation for the night started with a shower and a fresh shave before starting the drag transformation process.

“I listen to music while I glam and then usually get ready with other queens to have everybody feeling the fantasy beforehand,” Nutspread (junior-marketing) said.

Nutspread said some of her favorite artists to listen to while doing hair and makeup have been Grace Ives and Billie Eilish.

She said the queens also often listen to “drag mixes,” which include “classic, hype party songs.”

Penn State and Opulence alum Amethyst — also known as Derek Ulrich — also said she enjoys listening to music while preparing for performances. However, Amethyst said she personally prefers to get ready alone in her apartment to avoid distraction.

“Music sets my vibe for the night, so I listen to songs based around the vibe I'm trying to channel that night,” she said.

Nutspread said she spends up to four hours achieving the “typical drag look,” including a full face of makeup, wig, costume and heels. However, she said drag can be anything the performers want it to be.

On the other hand, Caroline Kiss, known out of drag as Lance Wheatley, said she often only spends 30 minutes to an hour preparing for a performance due to a busy schedule.

Kiss (sophomore-Korean) strayed away from the classic drag look for Thursday’s show and went with “straight eyebrows” and “little lips with a highlighted Cupid's bow” to embody the 1920s.

Chemicole (senior-chemical engineering) said brow-blocking with a purple Elmer’s glue stick is an important part of her routine because it allows her to draw her brows higher so she has more space for eyeshadow.

Amethyst agreed and said two of the three hours she spends getting ready are focused on “big fancy eyeshadow” and “graphic liner.”

Despite going for a “simpler" look embodying the 2000s at the decades show, Chemicole said she usually aspires to be “a walking piece of art,” painting her face with many different colors.

Chemicole recalled creating a “red monster makeup” for a previous performance.

“When I'm performing as a queen, the way I dance is a little bit more refined, and the heel is higher,” she said. “When I'm performing as a king, I usually don't wear a wig, and I make my contour really profound.”

Chemicole said the experience performing as a drag king gives her “gender euphoria,” allowing her to be whoever she feels is right at a given moment.

Kiss described her drag persona as “classy” and “elegant” — often performing to musical theatre music. However, she said she’s recently been moving into the realm of K-pop.

Delilah Frei – otherwise known as Carlos Kessler — described her drag persona as a “fashion queen” with humor.

“My drag persona is definitely a lot more confident than I am, so I've been able to bring a lot of that to my normal life,” Frei (freshman-psychology) said.

Nutspread said she continues to “level up” with each performance, improving hair and makeup skills like “brow-blocking” and securing a wig.

Nutspread said the theme of the show influences the look she puts together for performances.

For Thursday’s performance, Nutspread went with a denim jumpsuit, and she painted a yellow-and-orange flower on it to embody the 1970s.

“If there’s no theme, I'll just do what feels good to me that day,” she said. “I feel really comfortable in edgy or scarier looks, which is why this is a little bit of a different look for me.”

Phok, known out of drag as Christian Dzema, said her drag essential is a thigh-high heel because it gives her more confidence.

“[Drag] is really liberating,” Phok (junior-digital and print journalism) said. “It's a different part of myself I get to express, but it's still attached to who I am.”

According to Nutspread, the queens don’t rehearse together because they perform individual numbers.

“Drag queens are very late, so we pick our songs pretty late, and most people lip sync with it and practice [their] dance beforehand, like I do at my apartment,” she said.

Phok said drag has taught her a lot about herself and about networking as well.

“While I may be dancing in heels and throwing my hair around, I’m also doing business in terms of marketing and promoting myself so people would want to book me or to let me sit in and learn,” she said.

Amethyst said because she was an artist prior to being a drag queen, she struggled with perfectionism when she started drag despite being a “natural” at the art form.

She said she’s since learned to be kinder to herself and trust her abilities as time has passed.

Frei is new to drag and said she’s already learned to “not fear the audience” and “just be in the moment.”

According to Nutspread, rookie drag queens start with a “drag mom” who guides them through the art.

She said her drag mom was Penn State and Opulence alum Helen Waite.

“Being up on stage helps you unlock this different part of your personality, and it's helped me appreciate expression, art and just self-confidence in general really,” Nutspread said.

Her drag daughter, Edith Parfait, or Sa’ida Bronner, made her drag debut at Opulence’s show Thursday night.

Parfait (sophomore-music technology) said her first performance “went by in a flash,” significantly differing from the amount of time it takes to prepare for the show.

“I had no control over what I did out there, it just felt really freeing,” she said.

Parfait said she couldn’t have done it without Nutspread’s guidance.

“Having someone mentor you and backstage supporting you makes all the difference,” Parfait said.

Frei described Opulence as “a big family” frequently having a good time and sharing experiences with one another.

“Opulence has just been a really great way for me to break out of my shell, build my confidence and find my niche [at Penn State],” Amethyst said.

