Through combining animation and music and pulling from past experiences, Joshua Frankel and Judd Greenstein created a modern opera to empower audiences.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State hosted a Zoom webinar starring Frankel and Greenstein, the respective director and composer of “A Marvelous Order.”

Audience and Program Development Director Amy Dupain Vashaw said George Trudeau, the center’s recently retired director, discovered “A Marvelous Order” while in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

“Since that initial discovery, we have been in regular contact with these stellar folks working to create the opera,” Vashaw said. “We were fortunate to have a week-long development residency in September of 2019 where the creative team made an impact by visiting classes across the curriculum.”

Then, Vashaw turned the discussion to Frankel. He introduced the opera with a short video about the show narrated by Greenstein.

Greenstein said the opera is about “cities and the people who live in them, and about who gets to decide what to build and what to destroy.”

“A Marvelous Order” follows the story of Robert Moses, a city builder who built most of the transportation infrastructure of New York City, and his conflict with Jane Jacobs, an urban theorist who opposed Moses’ plans to build a highway over her neighborhood.

Frankel created the opera’s animation. Greenstein said the art “[allows] a story about abstract urban theory, epic structures and millions of people requiring huge vertical and horizontal dimensions to fit on a traditional stage.”

Following the video, Frankel shared images from the performance at the Fulton Center Transit hub in lower Manhattan.

Frankel said some State College community members helped develop the choreography at Eisenhower Auditorium.

“We're setting out here not only to make a great work of art, which is what we want to do, but that's not enough,” Frankel said. “It feels really important to all of us to create conversation about the story.”

Frankel then turned the conversation to Greenstein, who discussed the meaning of the opera.

Greenstein said he refers to the creative team as a “triple helix” consisting of himself, Frankel and Tracy K. Smith, who wrote the libretto of the opera. Together, they built the story “from the ground up,” said Greenstein.

According to Greenstein, the animation accompanying the opera allows them to tell the story of the historical figures in an interesting way.

Moreover, Frankel said the opera's story can relate to people who have lost their homes and communities to urban planning and to those who are inspired by activism.

“Ultimately, this is a work that's meant to be empowering for people who may be in a position where they do not see that power, they do not see their own capacity,” Greenstein said.

Later, Vashaw took audience questions.

An attendee named Cheri Jehu asked Frankel and Greenstein about their inspiration for the opera.

Frankel said he and Greenstein grew up in New York City and had heard about Jane Jacobs’ activism against city planning, so they thought they could bring a personal energy to the story.

To conclude the event, Frankel and Greenstein shared what they hope their audiences will take away from “A Marvelous Order.”

Greenstein said he likes to “see opera as a tool for engaging with communities and really being a central part of how different types of communities structure dialogue.”

As an animator, Frankel said he wants people to see the unique power of animation.

“There is a special relationship between animation and music, and I think that there's an incredible untapped potential there for animation to present [itself] in a way that's a little more lyrical while also telling the story,” Frankel said.

Overall, Frankel and Greenstein created their modern opera to engage with people and inspire them to start conversations within their communities.

“We didn't want this to be a work that was for an insular opera community,” Greenstein said. “Opera can be for everyone.”

