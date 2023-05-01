Old Dominion to perform at Bryce Jordan Center in December

Country music band Old Dominion will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of their "No Bad Vibes" tour on Dec. 1.

The concert will also feature country musicians Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan.

The band has been touring across the U.S. since January, following their fifth consecutive Academy of Country Music Award for Group of the Year, according to a press release.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster.

