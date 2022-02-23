Walking into the Bryce Jordan Center or Pegula Ice Arena, there’s often a wafting aroma of sugary, spiced nuts in the air. While the smell may be pleasant for some, others may have a different reaction — an allergic reaction.

Dr. Tracy Fausnight, the division chief for Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, focuses on a range of different allergies, and she and her team research various food allergies, including nut allergies.

“Nut allergies have become more common, essentially doubling in the past 20 years,” Fausnight said via email.

Regarding Penn State’s allergen awareness, Fausnight said the university does label its food items for common allergens, and Penn State Dining offers options for students with various allergies.

Like the dining halls on campus, the BJC and Pegula provide a variety of food options in their respective concourse areas. However, one stand in particular has caused some feelings of uneasiness for Penn State students with nut allergies. These feelings of worry come from a nut roasting station called Nuts For You.

Nuts For You is known for roasting tree nuts, including almonds, cashews and pecans in a roaster with cinnamon seasoning. The problem is dust and particles can enter the air when roasting the nuts.

Medical writer Victoria Groce wrote an article about the difference between smelling nuts and inhaling nut particles for Verywell Health, an online website that provides health information.

“If people are grinding, shelling or cooking peanuts near you, it could release peanut dust, particles or oils into the air,” Groce wrote. “Those do contain the problem proteins and can trigger a reaction.”

Some Penn State students with severe nut allergies have become worried and precautious when the stand is open.

Haley Travisano said she’s allergic to tree nuts and a possible reaction for her could range from “rashes and hives to anaphylaxis.”

“I personally get nervous when it comes to there being nuts in the arena because you never know what may happen,” Travisano (senior-human development and family studies) said. “I think the nut stands should be removed from the stadiums because it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

The BJC and Pegula Ice Arena did not respond to requests for comment.

Travisano said she’s never had a reaction to these particular stands, but she’s still cautious when it comes to attending events at the BJC and Pegula.

Abby Williamson is severely allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and soy protein. Williamson (senior-pre-professional art therapy) said she has had allergic reactions where she “goes into anaphylactic shock immediately” just from sitting next to someone who is consuming nuts.

“The nut stand takes away the opportunity for people with allergies to go and enjoy events,” Williamson said. “Students with allergies cannot fully experience events because they have to worry about their own safety at all times.”

Kaelin Churchill, who is allergic to wheat, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, beans, seeds and dairy, expressed similar worries with attending events in the stadiums.

Since coming to Penn State her freshman year, Churchill said she’s gone into anaphylactic shock seven times on and off campus.

“At the end of the day, I just want to have fun and participate in life like everyone else,” Churchill (sophomore-cybersecurity analytics and operations and criminology) said. “And I don't want to be excluded from school spirit by not being able to safely attend events.”

