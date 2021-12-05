Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club presents annual holiday show at Pegula Ice Arena

The Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club mesmerized an audience at Pegula Ice Arena at its "Happy Holidays" Ice Show Sunday — its first ice show since the pandemic began.

The show started with a group performance by the club, which featured many of its members. It was then followed by an array of trios, duos and solos by other performers. Many of them skated to Christmas music for their performances.

For many of the members, it was their first showcase with the club — including Annora Malcos, even though she's been skating since she was 5 years old.

“I think it’s really fun to do. It’s always my favorite thing to do,” Malcos said. “I can’t wait to get on the ice and show what I got.”

Malcos said everyone in her class was coming to watch her skate in the show, as well as her teacher, grandpa and grandma.

Ellen and Grace Jun started skating in the first grade. Now freshmen in high school, the sisters have skated in several shows over the years.

“We are performing with a friend...I think it’s going to be fun," Ellen said. "I like how you can skate with other people. Normally you skate by yourself."

Since the last performance, there have been some changes in the program.

“Now we have to wear masks, which is different because normally we would just go out onto the rink,” Ellen said.

Grace also said it feels "different" to wear a mask while skating.

"It gets super wet and uncomfortable," Grace said.

Bernadette Weissensteiner was a spectator who said she didn’t originally plan on spending her Sunday afternoon in the ice arena.

“We just saw that this was going on, and we thought let’s support the club, let’s go watch them figure skate,” Weissensteriner said.

Weissensteriner said the small girls who performed were just "so cute," and they all did "so great."

Elaine Bayly said she was there to encourage her younger daughter's friend. She said she was amazed by the talent and dedication she saw.

“I just love watching all of them, and it’s an interesting mix of the older performers and the little kids," Bayly said. "You can just tell they put so much effort into it."

