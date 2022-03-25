Diving deep into the ocean, everything becomes quiet as sea life dominates the peaceful waters. Colorful coral reefs and sea creatures create what Penn State student Nicholas Cole describes as “a foreign world.”

Cole (sophomore-computer science) said he joined the Nittany Divers SCUBA Club during his first year because “diving means a great deal” to him. He became a certified diver at 13 because his grandfather was an avid diver.

“The few occasions I have been able to dive have been some of the greatest experiences of my life,” Cole said. “Your outside life stops when you’re underwater, and all that matters is the ecosystem you’re visiting and the beautiful life you’re observing.”

Cole has been able to channel his passion for diving and marine biology through club meetings where members discuss upcoming diving opportunities, learn about ocean issues from guest speakers and raise money for the PhDivaDiver Coral Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funding for coral restoration.

While the NDSC doesn’t organize its own dive trips, it promotes safe local dives hosted by Penn State’s Outdoor Adventures.

Outdoor Adventures offers scuba diving trips to dive destinations in the fall, hosts pool sessions throughout the spring semester and provides a certification course for anyone who’s interested in becoming a certified scuba diver.

Sarah Chormanski became a licensed scuba diver through Outdoor Adventures’ certification program after joining the club her freshman year.

“I started to get my certification in 2020 with Outdoor Adventures by attending weekly pool and classroom sessions,” Chormanski (junior-wildlife and fisheries science) said. “We encourage people to get certified if they are not already and urge them to dive safely.”

In three years, Chormanski said she has been able to “pursue a long-term goal of becoming certified” and lead the club meetings and events as president of the NDSC.

Jaime Yaukey has also been actively involved with the NDSC, serving as the social chair her first two years and becoming the vice president her third year.

“I really enjoy the club because it gives me a chance to meet with other people who share a similar hobby to me,” Yaukey (junior-animal science) said. “It's super neat to get to hear about where people have dived.”

Yaukey described her own scuba diving experiences as “peaceful.”

“I really enjoy diving because it’s almost like an escape from everything else in the world,” Yaukey said. “Everything is silent, and you can relax for a bit and explore the unknown.”

Yaukey has shared a passion for scuba diving with her family for years.

“Scuba diving is one way for all of us to connect and have fun together,” Yaukey said.

During the fall, the NDSC hosted a fundraiser for the PhDivaDivers Coral Foundation at the HUB-Robeson Center where students donated to use a dunk tank and mechanical shark ride that Yaukey’s parents donated to the club. All profits were donated to the foundation for coral restoration efforts.

“They love scuba diving, so they loved the thought of helping us raise money for the foundation,” Yaukey said. “All of the events we’ve had were great turnouts, and it was a way to get to know others with this special hobby.”

Yaukey said besides fundraising and providing students with fun opportunities, the club also focuses on the current environmental issues affecting Earth’s oceans. She has personally seen fish and sea turtles eating things like plastic in the ocean.

“All scuba divers alike and members of NDSC will continue to promote the idea of saving the ocean until we can start to see a change.”

