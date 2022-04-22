Developed by a team of 10 for Penn State's annual Nittany AI Challenge, SchizophrenAI is an online platform that strives to eliminate the lack of accessibility to mental health care in rural areas. The project made its way to the top 10 finalists of the challenge and received a total of $2,000 in funding for the first two phases.

The SchizophrenAI team is currently in the third phase of the 2022 Nittany AI Challenge and is competing for the $50,000 prize pool.

The idea originated from SchizophrenAI Co-Founder Loc Phan’s family situation in rural Vietnam, where inadequate treatment intensified Phan’s uncle’s schizophrenia symptoms.

“The current model of diagnosis [for] patients who have mental health [issues] is very subjective,” Phan (freshman-physics) said. “The reason for my uncle being misdiagnosed was the lack of expertise and inaccuracy in that misdiagnosis.”

Phan, who also serves as SchizophrenAI team lead for domain and outreach, said the project is significant because as an online platform, “it can work basically anywhere.”

“There’s a lot of bias, and we tried to solve that by providing more objective tests, which is using AI to look into the movement of those patients [with schizophrenia] to pinpoint anything positive,” Phan said.

Phan said the platform works by performing an antipsychotic test using a built-in AI tool while the patient looks into a camera. A doctor will supervise the process and rely on the data gathered to determine if the patient has schizophrenia.

Parker Sell, SchizophrenAI project manager, said the project matters now because many diagnoses and tests are completed subjectively.

“Having these objective measures, we are hoping to use AI to develop a tech tool that gives you a number that helps you do [testing] better, instead of just trying to analyze the feelings or the thoughts that are behind the patient,” Sell (sophomore-computer science) said.

Sell said the team’s vision for the project was to put the technology and tools in developing countries so “the thing that happened to Loc’s uncle doesn’t happen again.”

SchizophrenAI Lead Engineer Samarth Tehri said the project still stands out from other similar programs, even though companies might already have the technology.

“Most companies [that] do eye-tracking actually just do eye-tracking. I [think] as of now, there’s no company that actually combines these technologies and specifically aims for schizophrenia patients,” Tehri (sophomore-computer engineering) said. “[There are] a lot of research papers, but there’s no actual company or an actual organization doing the combination.”

Tehri also said the platform’s “No. 1 priority” aims at developing countries that don’t have the resources to address mental health issues. Tehri’s teammate and SchizophrenAI Application Team Lead Frederick Sion said he holds the humane aspect of this technology-based project in high regard.

“We need a humanitarian component. We need to be helping. We can’t be completely business-focused,” Sion (junior-computer science) said. “We have to be an outreach program because there’s only so much technology can do by itself if people are unwilling to accept it.”

Along with the other Nittany AI Challenge finalists, the team will present a minimum viable product on Aug. 11 and participate in the AI for Good Expo on Sept. 8.

Sion said he believes the project got to the last phase of the challenge because the team put in a lot of work, even though the idea is “a little far-fetched” and “overly ambitious.”

“We’re tackling a very tough issue… and everything we do is always backed up,” Sion said. “We don’t make any assumptions. And I make sure if anyone’s making an assumption to challenge it.”

Sell is on the same page and said dedication and expertise also play a role.

“We have people who are passionate behind the idea but also qualified to complete it. We have Loc, he knows what the real problem is from personal experience, and other people who understand the culture behind that,” Sell said. “And we’re all passionate about moving forward.”

