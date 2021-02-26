As students seek a slightly less permanent body modification throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the piercers of State College have witnessed multiple trends come and go in the past year.

According to Tony Campbell, owner and operator of 814 Tattoo Co., the business has seen an influx of helix, or upper ear, piercing requests and a rise in piercing appointments in general. Campbell said he pierced a total of 29 times in one day last year — a new record.

With 26 years of piercing under his belt, Campbell said he noticed one of the biggest influences on piercing trends over the years has been celebrity actions.

“One of the Kardashians got her nipple pierced, and then all of a sudden, I was [piercing] nipples forever,” Campbell said.

Other piercers saw pandemic-related trends among their clientele.

Kady McKinley, a professional piercing apprentice at Ikonic Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio, began her piercing journey during the pandemic. Recently, she has seen a trend of zodiac constellation ear piercings and people coming in with inspiration from Pinterest.

Due to the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the studios have had to modify the types of piercings they currently offer.

Campbell said the mask mandate has gotten in the way of many piercings under the mask — like tongue piercings or ear piercings such as the conch — due to the irritation caused by the strings on the masks, so he is not currently offering them.

“If you have an irritation, [it] will lead to an infection almost 100% of the time,” Campbell said.

Jake Mullins — better known as Jake the Kidd, a tattooer and piercer for King Cobra Tattoo — said he also saw a drop in the number of people getting piercings at the start of the pandemic. He attributes this to the studio’s restriction on piercings under the mask, similar to 814 Tattoo’s.

However, Mullins said the tattoo appointments at King Cobra have been on the rise.

“I think everybody's saving a lot of money being stuck inside all the time,” Mullins said. “The tattoo shop seems like one of the only safe places for them to be able to spend it.”

Mullins said people have still tried to request septum and tongue piercings over the past year at King Cobra in spite of the restrictions.

Some piercers like Campbell have even grown to like a few aspects of the coronavirus restrictions placed in their studios.

While 814 Tattoo used to hold 15 to 20 people at a time, Campbell said he has limited the capacity to four people in the studio at a time.

“I'm probably going to continue with this, even after we're allowed to bring in a whole bunch of people,” Campbell said. “It's just easy to manage.”

In addition to limiting the studio’s capacity, Campbell said he will continue wearing a mask even after it’s no longer necessary, as it was recommended by the Association of Professional Piercers before the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit, Mullins said he was starting to see a trend with microdermals and a set of three piercings on the forward helix. But, there are a few piercings he said will always be trendy.

“When somebody asks me what the most popular things are, I'm always telling them, ‘It always has been and probably always will be nipples, nostrils and navels,” Mullins said.

For studios that continued to offer facial and oral piercings, the piercers — like Jessie Lee Zimmer, a piercer and manager at Paper Moon Tattoo Company — have seen a different set of trends.

Since masks can hide piercings in professional job settings, Zimmer said she’s been piercing more nostrils, septums and lips.

“By the time we get rid of the masks, they'll be healed enough to be able to be taken out for your job,” Zimmer said.

A few specific lip piercing trends Zimmer has started to see are the “Ashley,” which goes through the middle of the bottom lip and out below the lip, and the “Medusa,” which is centered between the nose and upper lip.

Stephanie Hutton, the studio manager and a part-time professional piercer at Ikonic, said Ikonic is also still piercing under the mask, and the biggest recent trends have been types of jewelry.

According to Hutton, chains have been a popular piercing purchase. From ear chains to nostril chains, Hutton said Ikonic has been at the forefront of “ear‘spiration” — what Hutton likes to call the samples of jewelry and piercing placements she shows to customers.

Despite the various challenges brought on by the coronavirus, some piercers see their work as a highlight in people’s lives.

As piercings have become a more normalized form of self-expression, Zimmer said she is beginning to see a trend in flashier jewelry.

“People come in to get [a piercing] done, and they feel so much better about themselves,” Zimmer said. “It gives them a confidence boost, and I get to help with that.

Zimmer said she has noticed a burst of spontaneity within the piercing crowd as well.

“It's about getting out,” Zimmer said. “It's about expressing yourself [and] finding yourself, so I expect spontaneity and impulse.”

Like Zimmer, Hutton said the best part of piercing during the pandemic is bringing a little light to her clients’ lives.

“People are a little bit stir crazy and more impulsive,” Hutton said. “Covid has been really hard on bringing people down emotionally, but I feel that this gives them something to not only look forward to, but to make them feel good about themselves.”