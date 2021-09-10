“Barbz-fi’ is the name of the Wi-Fi network the creators behind the Penn State Nicki Minaj Instagram account known as psubarbz use to share their daily posts.

One of the big trends on Instagram currently is fan accounts of different musical artists — but the twist is that the musical artists are edited into famous locations around the owners’ respective college campuses.

Plenty of these schools have their own version of a Nicki Minaj stan account. PSU Barbz — or “PSU Barbstool” — was inspired by Temple’s account, according to the creators of the Penn State account, who wish to remain anonymous.

The creators also got their inspiration from the Nicki Minaj flag that hangs in their living room.

“We did not expect to gain that much traction that fast, and it hasn’t even been a week yet, and we are already at 800 followers,” PSU Barbz said. “Once we got 20 followers, it snowballed from there.”

As of Thursday night, the account has doubled its following with a total of over 1,600 fans.

According to PSU Barbz, there are multiple people behind the account who provide input on what to post and how to bring in the Penn State audience.

The use of hashtags and people reposting the account on their stories for others to see is what the creators think made them go viral.

They also post a “featured Barb”on their Instagram story every day, which highlights those who have Nicki Minaj flags and who are big fans of the account. That also draws a lot of people to the account, according to PSU Barbz.

An account for Penn State similar to PSU Barbz is one called psupharbz — a Phoebe Bridgers stan account.

Phoebe Bridgers, a singer and songwriter, inspired the anonymous creator.

“I was definitely inspired to make this account because of the barbz page, and was like, ‘What if I made another account as a joke?’” PSU Pharbz said. “I don’t know a lot of people around here that listen to Phoebe like me, but a lot of people follow the account.”

Currently at 192 followers as of Thursday night, the account — also named “PSU Pharbstool” likes to engage with its followers through a GroupMe it created and through its Instagram story by asking people for their “Penn State confessions.”

“The best part of the account is interacting with the followers,” PSU Pharbz said. “Sometimes they will message me, and we will talk about whatever.”

According to PSU Pharbz, PSU Barbz reached out right away in support of the account.

Many students are in support of these accounts, including student Abby Gilman, who said she followed PSU Barbz after seeing a post on her friend's story.

“I thought it was something I could get behind, and I thought it was really funny, so I followed the account,” Gilman (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Going back to the PSU Barbz account that inspired many, the creators said they have gotten messages requesting to create clubs, meetups and fundraisers.

“There have been many suggestions from a ton of people, and they have actually been pretty good,” PSU Barbz said. “Honestly, I believe there are so many possibilities, and we are just starting, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

PSU Barbz and PSU Pharbz don’t plan on revealing their identities, unless there were to be a meetup where they would have to reveal themselves.

And, they are not planning to stop posting on their respective accounts.

“We think it’s so fun that people do stuff like this,” PSU Barbz said. “We just really want to help everyone get to that level that PSU Barbz is at.”

