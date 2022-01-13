Each year, many people attempt to remake themselves with New Year's resolutions. However, some set aspirations for the upcoming year without considering their ability to actually complete the challenge.

Although Penn State students have just recently gotten back into the swing of things, there are many attempting to reinvent themselves this upcoming year.

Divya Tyagi said one of her resolutions is to “go to bed” at an earlier time and meet new people.

“I want to be asleep by 1 [a.m.] and meet three new people in all of my classes this year,” Tyagi (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said.

However, Tyagi said she hasn’t set her plan in motion yet, “but it’s gonna start soon, hopefully.”

Anna Kenney-Hynes said she wants to “write more.”

“My resolution was to journal most days before I get into bed and to take breaks in between studying, so I can be more productive,”Kenney-Hynes (sophomore-social data analytics) said.

Other students’ resolutions are more specified toward becoming physically healthy, such as exercising and eating right.

Brenna Sposito said she wants to focus on “health stuff” during this next semester.

“I really want to try to run more consistently, and I want to drink more water,” Sposito (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

And, Nicholas Alfree said he wants to “do more running and lift more.”

“I lifted a lot last semester, but I want to run again,” Alfree (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “I did cross country in high school and felt really great when I ran.”

Aside from exercising, Alfree said he’s also trying to use his phone less in the morning.

“Getting out of the habit is really hard, but I’m still trying,” Alfree said.

Also interested in spending more time at the gym, Benjamin Cutuli said it’s his goal to “bench 200 pounds by the end of the year.”

“I haven't really started working on it yet, but it’s gonna happen,” Cutuli (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said.

James Bocianowski also hopes to start the new year off as a healthier version of himself.

“I wanted to stop smoking this year,” Bocianowski (junior-actuarial science) said. “But it only lasted four days, and then I gave up.”

Even though most people in the world attempt new goals every year, there are still many people who choose to set their expectations a little lower.

Suzuka Yamane said she previously hasn’t made any New Year's resolutions.

“In the past few years, I haven’t really tried,” Yamane (sophomore-psychology) said. “I want to set a goal for every day. I feel like I set a New Year's resolution, and if I don’t do it every day, I’ll give up.”

No matter if students' 2022 resolutions are large or small, Yamane said people “should start small and then build it up throughout the year.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT