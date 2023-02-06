Starting this semester, Penn State is offering a fresh viewing experience for sports fans with the Sports Watch Party Club.

According to the club’s executive board, the organization became official three weeks ago and is a way for students to watch live sporting events together.

According to OrgCentral, the club will host its meetings in “large, multi-screen lecture rooms.” The club meets sporadically, as its meetings depend on when games happen.

“Usually [the club] meets one to three times a week,” club president Austin Clutter said. “We have a bunch of [different] streaming platforms, and then we show the live games.”

Treasurer Noah Rock said the club is open to anyone, and he’s been putting up flyers around campus and posts on social media with information about the club.

“I would say we do the same amount on social media as flyers,” Rock (freshman-finance) said. “I’ve helped Austin post dozens of them around campus, but occasionally I’ll post, too. Our website is also up and active.”

One game in particular members enjoyed was the recent NFC Championship game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Rock said he thought the group had a “great turnout” and that the watch party had a “great atmosphere.”

“Honestly, any Eagles game [is fun] because there’s so many Eagles fans [at Penn State],” Secretary Daniel Sweeney said.

The club is also anticipating certain games to come, such as the impending Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

“[We’re] having a big [classroom] that is open to the whole school,” Clutter (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

Another event the group said it’s looking forward to is the upcoming NCAA men's college basketball season.

Rock said watching March Madness with the group “could be great” and could have a great turnout for the club.

Clutter also spoke on the possibility of hosting Penn State football watch parties through the organization.

“To watch the Penn State away games [together] would be sick,” Clutter said. “We played Michigan away this season, but seeing Ohio State would be cool, too.”

The Sports Watch Party Club was created to be “available to everyone,” according to Sweeney (freshman-civil engineering), but the club was originally formed by a group of friends.

“We’re all pretty good friends, and we love watching sports together,” Sweeney said. “And we were like, ‘There’s probably other people out there that are alone watching sports, so why not make a club for them to join?’”

