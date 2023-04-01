Penn State’s LIFT Mentoring program aims to provide guidance for girls interested in the “male-dominated industry” of STEM, according to its Instagram page.

The club, which just started this semester, according to its website, is geared toward providing mentorship for female high school juniors and seniors hoping to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We’ll be meeting with high school students and mentoring them once a month,” President Laylah Corsino said. “I want to get the girls ready for college and pursuing STEM further.”

According to Corsino (sophomore-biotechnology), the club meets biweekly on Penn State’s campus to prepare lessons for the upcoming high school teachings.

Fellow member Emily Barrett expressed her plans “to offer the opportunity of being better prepared for college” to the girls in the mentorship program.

“When you get to college and you're going into science, [high school] doesn't teach you how things are going to go,” Barrett (sophomore-microbiology) said. “I was fortunate enough to have that experience back in high school, and I want to offer that to them.”

All mentoring sessions as of now are held over Zoom, with in-person meetings planned for next semester.

Corsino said she started the club after “noticing a lack” of representation.

“I just noticed there was a gap between the representation of women and role models for young girls to look up to,” Corsino said. “I hope to fill the gap.”

Barrett said she also has noticed the “huge gap.”

“Going into college and everything, it is definitely a male-dominated industry,” Barrett said. “Just having a support system is nice.”

Member Heejung Koo said a motivation for her being in the club comes from her own high school experience.

Koo (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said she was “lost on the scope of sciences available” to her while she was in high school.

“The internet’s great, but actually hearing from people who are currently students can help so much more,” Koo said. “I felt like it would have been nice to have a mentor like that for my last couple years of high school.”

Speaking on the club itself, members commented on the camaraderie found within.

“[When] we had our meeting last week, all the girls in the room talked about similar classes and their experiences,” Koo said. “It was great to see the conversations that sparked after we were done presenting.”

Barrett said being part of such a group was “refreshing to see.”

“When we have been able to get a larger group together, there’s been an overwhelming sense of just community and support,” Barrett said. “It’s nice to see that you’re not the only person who has struggled with a specific thing.”

Barrett said she “wants to build a support system” through the club as well.

“Since I’ve gotten to college, there are definitely a lot more women going into STEM fields, and then in classes, there are tons of girls everywhere,” Barrett said. “We have each other to rely on, and I think it’s really important we start to build that up.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students start podcast about ‘all things creepy crawly’ Two Penn State students took their shared passion for entomology to create a podcast aiming …