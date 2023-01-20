Pelican’s SnoBalls is opening a new location at 219 S. Water St. in Bellefonte, about 15 minutes from Penn State’s campus.

The New Orleans-style shaved ice shop offers over 100 flavors at nearly 200 stores, according to its website.

The new location is looking for six to 10 employees and is currently accepting applications, according to their Facebook page. They will offer competitive wages, flexible schedules and free SnoBalls to its employees.

Pelican’s SnoBalls intends to be open from noon to 9 p.m. daily, and is required to be open from April to Oct. 1, but will also have mobile events and fundraisers when its storefront location is not open, according to its website. The franchise is also mobile and can bring its SnoBalls to parties and events.

