New Japanese restaurant Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian recently opened its doors in downtown State College on 404 E. Calder Way.

Officially opening at the end of October in the former location of The Hut Pot, according to an employee, the restaurant's menu consists of various menu items.

Appetizers ranging from $3 to $8 and include pork gyoza, veggie spring rolls and Japanese cucumber, according to the restaurant's menu.

There is also a variety of ramen offered and prices range from $13-$14. Other entrees included are steamed pork buns, fried dumplings and fish ball curry, according to the restaurant's menu.

Located at 404 E. Calder Way State College, the location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week accept for Wednesdays, according to an employee.

