The HBO Max series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has been a lot like the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance this season — disappointing.

The series details the beginning of the “Showtime” era of the Lakers, following the team’s purchase by Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) in 1979 as he tries to revitalize the team with a new image.

The first episode begins with the drafting of point guard Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) out of Michigan State and his interactions with Lakers legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and coaches like Jerry West (Jason Clarke), Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts), Paul Westhead (Jason Segal) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody).

I was really excited for this show initially — I’m a huge fan of the Showtime Lakers. They were such a dominant franchise in the 1980s NBA. Their rivalry with the Boston Celtics is one of the most famous rivalries in all of sports. Also, Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson are two of my all-time favorite basketball players.

However, despite my early anticipation, the show has let me down so far.

The show just feels really sloppy — especially in regards to its narrative style and editing. There’s constant fourth wall-breaking, which I find distracting. I don’t mind fourth wall-breaking in films and TV shows, but it just feels really forced in the show. It takes you out of the story.

The pilot episode was directed by Adam McKay, who commonly used fourth wall-breaking in his film “The Big Short,” but I thought it flowed better in that film.

The editing is probably my biggest problem with the show. This was one of my biggest issues with McKay’s film “Don’t Look Up.” The editing was so fast, and it cut to so many unnecessary shots that it took me out of the film.

The same issue is present in “Winning Time.” The editing is so distracting that I wasn’t able to even focus on certain scenes in the show because it was so disjointed. There were so many unnecessary edits and cuts that made the show extremely hard to follow at some points.

The biggest problem I have with the show, however, is the portrayal of West. West is one of the most iconic figures in basketball history — his silhouette is literally the logo for the NBA, thus his nickname “the Logo.”

The show does him no justice at all. West is portrayed as an ignorant and angry man in the early episodes of the show. Although he changes throughout the series, his early portrayal is inaccurate. Former NBA agent Arn Tellem, who now works in the Detroit Pistons’ front office, wrote a guest column for “The Hollywood Reporter,” which outlines how inaccurate and “staggeringly insensitive” West's portrayal is.

Although I have a lot of issues with the show, there are still some positives. Most of the performances are pretty great, namely Isaiah and Hughes as Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar respectively.

It’s even more impressive considering this is Isaiah’s first performance. He really carries the show in several points — he brings energy to the show, like Johnson did with the Lakers offense.

Hughes’ performance as Abdul-Jabbar really shines through in the latest episode. This episode is primarily centered around Abdul-Jabbar and his struggles with faith, his influence on the team, new coaches and strategy, and the new presence of the rookie star Johnson on the team. Hughes does a great job playing one of my favorite basketball players of all time.

Overall, I don’t know how much I would recommend this show. It has several issues that took me out of the show, but I really enjoyed some of the performances. It’s ironic that I wrote this shortly after the Lakers were officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs despite having an elite roster of talent like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There are currently five episodes out with five more to come, released every Sunday on HBO Max. I hope it improves with time.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

State College bouncers ‘never know’ what they’re going to see during shifts The bars of downtown State College are usually packed full of students and young adults on t…