The HUB Galleries offer Penn State students an opportunity to view different exhibitions and artistic works by faculty, students and other artists — all within the central HUB-Robeson Center.

New exhibitions are brought to the galleries on a regular basis, and these exhibits often relate to issues, feelings or ideas that apply to college students and campus life.

Sarah Rivaud (graduate-law) is a member of the advisory council for the HUB Galleries — a group of students from across a broad spectrum of the university. She said she believes this frequent focus on student- and campus-based issues within exhibitions is intentional.

“I think that's the driving force of the advisory board,” Rivaud said. “It’s very student-run in the sense that you get the students to propose questions, vote on questions and then have art surrounding these questions.”

The advisory council allows students involved to present their broad backgrounds as a means to bring forth questions that aid in guiding the HUB Galleries staff to address social and cultural needs through the displays, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

“We’re thinking of ideas because we all come from different backgrounds, and we give [the galleries] guidance of [different backgrounds],” Rivaud said.

Current exhibits at the HUB Galleries range from photography, anthropomorphic food sculptures, works about mental health, indigenous artwork and most recently, digital animation.

Nikki Lau’s current exhibition, “Generous Helpings,” features intentionally handmade anthropomorphic food and other creatures out of ceramics to express the big and small emotions that can come with food insecurity among students, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

Lau, who earned an M.F.A. with a concentration in ceramics from Penn State, has been creating these sculptural platters of food to fundraise for various food pantries. The ones on display at the HUB Galleries can be bought as well — with 20% of sales donated to the Lion’s Pantry, which provides food to Penn State students at no cost.

Lau said her ideas for this exhibition also came from her own experiences growing up and recognizing food as a “sixth love language.”

“Culturally, my family does not show a lot [of emotion],” Lau said. “We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We say, ‘Have you eaten yet?’ That’s the language in between when you have a hard time communicating.”

Along with this, Lau focuses on playfulness within her work, and she described a lack of accessibility within some serious artworks.

Lau attributes the playfulness in her artwork to her experiences “growing up and watching cartoons.” She explained that her work has this humor and lightness because most people's “idea of art is a little too serious and not as accessible.”

“Generous Helpings” will remain on display until Nov. 3.

“Mental Health in Higher Education” is an exhibit that displays both student and faculty experiences and relationships to mental health, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

The exhibition features work by Alexandra Allen, William Doan and Melissa Lesher, and it was curated by Allen and Kayley McDonald — another member of the HUB Galleries advisory council.

Doan, a professor of theatre at Penn State, previously had his work, “The Anxiety Project,” displayed at the HUB Galleries.

Doan said he has been making work regarding his experiences living with anxiety and depression for almost six years.

Doan said his work was impacted by his growing curiosity of the research surrounding anxiety and depression, as well as the scientific study of these mental health issues. In turn, his work in the current exhibition “expanded into more than just telling [his] story, but trying to help people to filter through some of that research.”

Though Doan’s previous works have often been based in 2D drawings, his exploration of 3D work made its way into the HUB Galleries.

“When this opportunity came up with Alexandra, I thought, ‘Oh, it would be interesting to put some of the drawings and the mask work together,’” Doan said.

Doan said he feels the exhibition can act as a point of communication for people to understand and articulate their own experiences with mental health.

“When you make a piece of art, I think you’ve created something that people can gather around and make that the object of discussion,” Doan said. “Rather than having to confess your own feelings, you can talk about that thing in front of you, and that can be a healthy way to explore what you’re thinking and feeling.”

“Mental Health in Higher Education” is on display in the HUB Galleries until Oct. 31.

Jeremy Dennis — another graduate of Penn State with an M.F.A. in photography and a tribal member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation in Southampton, New York — curated the exhibit “Future Return” to share Indigenous stories, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

Dennis has brought together beadwork, woodcarving, photography and Shinnecock-written books to offer a complex and artistic representation of Indigenous people.

Dennis’ artist statement notes that "nowhere have Indigenous people been more poorly misrepresented than in American movies."

Through “Future Return,” Dennis’ collection of curated works continues the ancestral tradition of storytelling and showcases the sanctity of Indigenous land.

Dennis, a fine arts photographer, puts forth his own photography work within the exhibition, which is on display until Nov. 6.

Penn State alumnus and current artist in residence at Harvard Andrew Castañeda, is also featured in the HUB Galleries with his exhibition “Premiere.” This inaugural exhibition features Castañeda’s photography and paintings.

With the intention of mirroring the structure of a day in TV programming, Castañeda has displayed individual pieces of various bodies of work next to each other.

Similar to the way episodes of disparate TV shows run back to back daily, Castañeda intends to project the spectrum of programs run on TV, including cartoons, commercial breaks, documentaries and made-for-TV movies, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

Castañeda’s exhibition is on display in the HUB Art Alley until Jan. 29, 2023.

The most recent addition to the HUB Galleries, Sean Capone’s “BLACK NIIGHT WHIITE LIIGHT,” opened on Sept. 10.

Capone — who received his master’s degree in time arts/art & tech from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago — showcases digital animation works from two of his ongoing series, “Avatar Poetics” and “Global Illuminations” within his HUB Galleries exhibition.

Capone’s work aims to display what he calls “the body horror of the uncanny valley" through motion graphics techniques and visual effects tools to construct a hallucinatory electronic landscape with figures and a landscape of neon glows and scrolling media feeds, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

Capone’s exhibition will remain on display at the HUB Galleries until Nov. 6.

