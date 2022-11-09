The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a “vital and accessible” cultural resource for students, faculty and visitors.

In honor of this anniversary, a new exhibition titled “Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty,” is on display until Dec. 18.

The title, “Looking at Who We Are” draws upon the university’s “We Are” chant, as the museum marks 50 years of service to the Penn State community.

The exhibition features a selection of 74 paintings, drawings, sculptures, prints and photographs, which have been specially chosen to fit into four thematic sections: history, place, community and future.

The Palmer’s Charles V. Hallman Senior Curator Patrick McGrady explained that these thematic sections aim to help visitors consider, “Who are we? Where do we come from? And where are we going?”

According to McGrady, the exhibition as a whole was “designed as a vehicle for self-assessment.” Looking at each thematic section, McGrady explained how this self-assessment fits into Penn State’s history, place, community and future.

“History examines how art in the museum’s collection can not only transmit, but to a certain degree, also create history,” McGrady said. “Place recognizes our relationship with the state of Pennsylvania and the nation. Community investigates the significance of shared experiences, [and] future addresses the influence of history, place and community on concepts of what may lie ahead.”

Each of these thematic sections feature one work selected as the “anchor” or centerpiece of the rest of the section.

In history, this anchor piece is Tompkins Harrison Matteson’s “First Communion in the New World.” Meanwhile, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s “Indian Country Today” serves as the centerpiece for place, and Simon Dinnerstein’s “The Fulbright Triptych” represents community. Finally, future is anchored on Eleanor Antin’s “Going Home.”

Many of the pieces within this exhibition come from the Palmer’s permanent collection.

“Every installation of works in the collection — whether in special exhibitions or permanent collection galleries — creates a new context and elicits new conversations among the objects on view,” Palmer Assistant Director Joyce Robinson said.

Robinson noted that a few works from the history section — which she helped to curate — are recent gifts and thus are on display for the first time.

With so many of the works coming from the Palmer’s permanent collection, Robinson said using these pieces was important in this display “to celebrate the growth and relevance of the permanent collection as we celebrate this 50th anniversary milestone.”

“Many of the works, particularly the works on paper, aren't often on view because of potential light damage if they remain out too long,” Robinson said. “It's fun revisiting those works when we can.”

Along with valuing the relevance of the permanent collection throughout the exhibit, Robinson also noted that the four thematic sections are meant to inspire “cross-genre, cross-medium, cross-time period [and] cross-nationality conversation.”

According to the Palmer’s director of education, Brandi Breslin, there are upcoming events and programs dedicated to the celebration of this anniversary.

While some of these events don’t relate directly to the exhibition, Breslin said many of them “specifically [delve] into the ideas and themes of the exhibition and [feature] collaborations with faculty across campus.”

Breslin added this collaboration is “a very important part of the Palmer’s community.”

According to Breslin, events surrounding the exhibition include “Gallery Talks,” featuring “the research and expertise of faculty members from different colleges and departments… that further illuminate themes around identity in the exhibition.”

The next events and programs related to “Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty” include a Zoom webinar titled “Past, Future, and Fantasy at the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’” at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and a gallery talk at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Information and registration for these events can be found on the event schedule on the Palmer’s website.

