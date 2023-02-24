Within a campus as big and busy as Penn State’s, it’s often hard for students to find quiet spaces to take a break from the hustle and bustle of their schedules.

However, the lack of quiet space on campus hasn’t gone unnoticed by Penn State Student Affairs.

A new meditation room opened in room 325H of the Boucke Building for all students to use whenever they please. The room is open as long as Boucke is — from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

HUB-Robeson Center Senior Director Mary Edgington said the project started before the pandemic and was then “put on hold” for about two years.

While it was no easy feat due to lack of quiet space on a campus as big as University Park, Penn State Student Affairs and Office of Physical Plant have opened the space for student use after over two years of construction.

“It was actually a little difficult, not because we didn’t want to do it, it was just finding the right space,” Pam Garbini, assistant director of space management for OPP, said. “Space at the university is a scarce resource.”

The idea of meditation rooms on campus isn’t new; there’s a meditation room that’s been on campus for about 20 years now, located in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

“The request for another meditation room came from Student Affairs originally requesting a prayer room because we only had one in Pasquerilla,” Garbini said.

“At the time, the space in Pasquerilla Spiritual Center provided adequate space,” Bob Smith, director of the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development, said. “However, today it is very inadequate in terms of size.”

Smith explained how many spiritual student organizations on campus had been pushing for these meditation rooms to practice their religion and have a space for prayer.

For example, Smith said Muslim students who pray five times a day could benefit from an easily accessible meditation and prayer room.

Pasquerilla Spiritual Center is not always conveniently located for students with busy schedules. So, the search for a new space began.

“We were hoping to have something more central, maybe at the HUB,” Smith said.

However, the HUB turned out to not be the best place for relaxation and silence.

“We just didn’t have a space in the HUB that was appropriate because it needs to be quiet,” Edgington said.

OPP eventually settled on 325H Boucke to convert into a new and improved meditation room.

“We cobbled together a little funds here and there, and made a nice meditation room in a terrific location,” Garbini said.

A bathroom in close proximity to the room was also renovated to use for ablution, or foot washing.

The room includes cushions, a bench and a variety of religious texts in case any student would like to use their time in the room for spiritual purposes. There’s also a compass in case students need to face a specific way while praying.

“We keep it simple, but my email is there in case students are interested in adding things,” Edgington said.

The room also includes brand-new carpeting and is kept in clean condition for use at any time.

“Anyone can use the meditation space — not just members of a certain religion,” Smith said.

Garbini said the room is “great” for faith-based organizations, but it’s also great for anyone who just “needs to take a breath.” She said they wanted to call the rooms “meditation rooms” rather than “prayer rooms.”

“Our research tells us that those who practice spirituality on their own or as part of an organization have better retention rates, feel more a part of a community, do not have as many difficulties with drug or alcohol use and generally do better GPA-wise," Smith said.

Garbini said she knows the value of students’ need for a place to just relax or take a break.

“I think students today have really gotten battered around a little bit, just in the world in general,” Garbini said. “You need that quiet space.”

Garbini also said these rooms are becoming “something we’re seeing a greater need for.”

“It provides connection, that sense of belonging and community,” Edgington said. “I think it’s welcoming to all different thought processes and cultures.”

Smith said because Penn State is a “publicly affiliated university,” something like the meditation room is “rare.” He said he appreciates Penn State being “supportive of that, when so many others have not been.”

Another meditation room will open soon on West Campus, according to Garbini.

“I think it’s nice to see so many people working together to make this happen.”

