A new bubble tea shop, Möge Tee, has opened its doors in downtown State College.
Möge Tee is a franchise established in 2012 in China, according to its website. The 216 E. Calder Way location opened Friday, and it's serving customers from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to an employee.
From “Cheese Foam Avocado Tea Slush” to “Brown Sugar Bubble Tea,” the store has a range of menu items and prices — from $5.95 to $8.95, depending on the customer’s drink size and type.
The new store is now hiring, according to a sign posted near the door.
