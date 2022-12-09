Created by two Penn State graduates, Fourplay is one of the newest dating apps to hit the app store, with a twist that sets it apart from the others — allowing users to go on double dates.

Founders Julie Griggs and Danielle Dietzek said they never intended to make the app, but they simply wanted to have fun and go on double dates.

“Fourplay is somewhere in the middle where you can casually date, and you can meet other single people in a way that's casual without that prescribed expectation,” Dietzek said.

The pair said they created a joint profile on an preexisting app and only uploaded pictures of the two of them. From that, they realized they could “make this an entire app itself and optimize the experience for people who want to date socially.”

Kimberly Dashefsky, who has been “friends with both founders for many years,” was one of the earliest users of the app back when she lived in New York City. She said she thinks “it’s the best idea ever.”

Dashefsky said she “loved it more than other dating apps.” She explained that, for her, it was a much more social activity than just going on a date with a random man.

The app also lends itself to prioritizing the safety of users, according to the founders.

Griggs said Fourplay is “inherently safer because you are doing it with a friend.”

The founders also said there’s a section for safe dating tips, which is a guide for users to be as safe as possible while meeting people online.

All phone numbers are verified as well to ensure there are no bots on the app.

Once the next round of funding comes in, Griggs said Fourplay will include background checks of all users on the app to ensure maximum safety and security.

Dashefsky said her experience using Fourplay “was a lot safer than the normal dating apps.”

This app is intended for college-aged students to meet each other, with the majority of the users currently falling within the age range of 22-26, according to Griggs and Dietzek. The founders said they hope to get a larger population of 18-to-22-year-olds in the near future.

Dietzek said Fourplay is not only bringing something new to the table with the idea of double dating, but it's also providing a much-needed third option in the internet dating game as a whole.

Dietzek said the traditional idea of dating apps is currently set up for either strictly hookups, or looking for a romantic partner and formal dating. There is also not a preexisting app that’s meant for casual dating.

According to Dietzek, the “worst case scenario with Fourplay [is that] that you and your friend laugh the whole way home and have a funny story to tell.”

Dashefsky agreed and said that even if someone goes on a date “with a dud,” it’s “still a good night if you went out with your friend.”

According to the co-founders, Fourplay is meant for everyone. In the gender section when setting up a profile, there’s an option to select “ask me.”

Dietzek said the idea behind that option is that if people don’t identify with any of the options on the app, they can select “ask me” as a way of showing that they are open to having a conversation about their experience with gender.

In addition, the co-founders said they would contact the person to try to fully understand why they didn’t identify with an option on the app, so they can improve it to be as inclusive as possible.

Griggs said in a newer version of the app, the number of dating options can be “broader,” so “people only feel positive emotions when looking at that screen and don’t feel like they're going to be excluded.”

For this same reason, unlike some other dating apps, Griggs and Dietzek said they have chosen not to include filters for categories like religion and ethnicity.

As far as what the future looks like, Griggs and Dietzek said they believe Fourplay will be a “household name” in the dating app scene.

When students sign up for Fourplay now in State College, they will be put in a Penn State waiting room, according to the founders. Once the waiting room reaches capacity, the app will launch, and users will be free to swipe as they please.

Even though the waiting room could fill up quicker than expected and the app could potentially launch sooner, the founders said the official launch of the app will be Jan. 11, 2023, and will be celebrated with a party.

Tickets for Fourplay’s neon-themed launch party at The Basement Nightspot will be $4.

