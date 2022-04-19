My Spotify account is my biggest pride and joy. I have a playlist for every possible mood I may have and a playlist for all four seasons of the year.

This may all sound really crazy, but at the end of the day, I have, in my opinion, the perfect playlist for Penn State students to listen to on repeat while studying for their final exams.

Study music is really a personal preference, but I feel like we all need something chill to help us pull through the last few weeks of the semester and prepare for summer vacation.

So on that note, in no particular order, I present my recommendation for your finals week study session.

“Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

There’s just something about Frank Ocean that screams “chill vibes.” You can never go wrong with putting his songs on your study playlist.

“Young” by Vacations

I used to listen to this song on a loop all throughout summer vacation in 2019, so I would say it has a type of nostalgia attached to it.

Not only does the song have cool instrumentals, but it also has a summertime energy, reminding students that summer is right around the corner.

“Dark Red” by Steve Lacy

In my opinion, this song is an absolute classic. The drumbeat is so simple and yet has me bopping my head every single time it starts playing.

“Jane” by LAUNDRY DAY

I recently discovered LAUNDRY DAY just this past year, and wow. The band has some of the grooviest summertime songs that’ll have people itching for a relaxing day trip to the beach.

This song acts as a motivator to push through a study session.

“Socks” by Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike starts out this song with “I can’t keep track of all my socks,” and I know I’m not the only one who relates to the missing sock phenomenon.

Fike is probably one of the more well-known artists on this list who is known for releasing lighthearted indie music.

“Daunt” by Jelani Aryeh

This was one of my most played songs during last semester’s finals week. Enough said.

“Coffee For Dinner” by Orion Sun

Orion Sun has one of the softest, most articulate voices I’ve heard, which will put students at ease.

Also, this song is dedicated to all Penn State students who will be running on an abundance of coffee while studying.

“It Was A Good Day” by Ice Cube

Even though every day spent studying may seem awful to many, it’s always still a good day. Ice Cube’s song is in this playlist to remind all students of that.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles released this jam right in time for spring, and it’s the perfect song to listen to during those late-night sessions. One can never go wrong with Styles.

“INC.” by Dori Valentine

We are finishing this list with a steady, catchy tune that I think has the most adorable lyrics.

With these songs in students’ back pockets, people will be able to study for finals in a positive mood.

My playlist can be found here.

